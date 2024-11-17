November is gray and gloomy. Festive light shows throughout Switzerland bring a brighter mood to the dark season. The Advent season is particularly bright, but there are already plenty of illuminating things to discover.

Vanessa Büchel

No time? blue News summarizes for you Winter is often gray and dark. Light events can brighten up your everyday life.

Until November 23, you can still watch the light and sound spectacle Rendez-vous about the world of birds on the Bundesplatz in Bern free of charge.

In the courtyard of the Zurich National Museum, the Illuminarium enchants with lights, music and shows, daily from November 7 to December 30.

There are other light festivals in Lucerne, Murten and Einsiedeln. Show more

The days are shorter and darker in winter. November in particular doesn't let much sunshine through this year. The gloomy weather is hard on the mood. And a little light in the dark is good for the soul.

If you don't have time to go to the mountains to soak up the sun, there are various light shows and events in several cities in Switzerland that create a special atmosphere with atmospheric light installations and impressive productions.

Whether during Advent, before or after - the following five events will give you a magical time and are something for young and old alike.

Rendez-vous Bundesplatz, Bern

Once again this year, the Bundeshaus in Bern will be lit up in bright colors. This time, Rendez-vous Bundesplatz is presenting the light and sound spectacle "Volare". The focus is on the story of the local bird world. Whether owls, kingfishers, bramblings, great spotted woodpeckers, cranes or lapwings - they are all part of the spectacular show and will fly over Bundesplatz three times every evening until November 23.

When? October 19 to November 23, 2024; daily at 7, 8 and 9 pm.

Admission? Free of charge.

You can findmore information here.

Illuminarium, Zurich

The Illuminarium in the courtyard of the Zurich National Museum lights up countless eyes every year. The website describes it as a "fabulous Christmas magic festival of lights". The wonderful world of light, illumination, illusion, music and culinary delights is definitely magical. A trip to the unique sea of lights is definitely worthwhile during the winter season. In addition to food trucks, mulled wine and music, there are also shows to discover.

When: November 7 to December 30, 2024; open daily from 5 p.m.

Admission? Access to the inner courtyard is free. Tickets are required for the shows.

You can findmore information here.

Lilu Light Festival, Lucerne

The Lilu Light Festival in Lucerne is all about light art. From January 9 to 19, artists from all over the world will be demonstrating the diverse and creative ways in which light can be used to create a fascinating atmosphere. Alleyways, sights and squares throughout the city will be illuminated. Various events take place during the light festival.

When: January 9 to 19, 2025

Admission: The light installations in the city are free of charge. Tickets are required for the light shows and guided tours.

You can findmore information here.

Light Festival, Murten FR

When the festive season is over and January arrives, many people fall into a so-called January slump. The glamorous season is over and the gray time continues in the valley when the sun doesn't grace us. But then the light festival in Murten comes calling in January. The old town lights up with magic - the interplay of light, shadow and music attracts countless onlookers and enchants visitors anew every year.

When: January 15 to 26, 2025; from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Admission? The admission price for adults is CHF 8 up to 24 hours before the day of the visit. At the box office you then pay 10 francs. Admission for children up to the age of 16 is free. Admission to the sound and light spectacle in the German Church is an additional 10 francs.

You can findmore information here.

Illumination, Einsiedeln Monastery SZ

In 2025, Einsiedeln Abbey is venturing into the world of light for the first time. The history of the place will be staged on the exterior façade with the help of light installations. Anyone who gets hungry while marveling at the show will find various market stalls on the monastery square. The performances are shown twice every evening.

When: January 10 to 23, 2025; at 6.30 and 7.30 pm.

Admission: free.

You can findmore information here.

You can find even more tips on lights on the Switzerland Tourism website. Discover more inspiration here. What is your favorite light-themed event? Tell us in the comments.

More videos from the department