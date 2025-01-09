Driving will be more expensive in 2025. Maintenance and servicing costs will also rise. (KEYSTONE/Peter Klaunzer) KEYSTONE

According to TCS, driving will be four centimes more expensive per kilometer in 2025. Higher new car prices and slightly higher fixed and maintenance costs are the reasons for the increase.

Samuel Walder

No time? blue News summarizes for you The cost of driving will rise to an average of 76 centimes per kilometer in 2025.

Mainly due to higher new car prices and legal requirements for driver assistance systems.

The fixed costs for the TCS model vehicle will increase to CHF 7007 per year.

The variable costs, such as for servicing and repairs, will rise to CHF 4330. Show more

Driving will become more expensive again in 2025: according to the TCS, the costs for passenger cars will rise to an average of 76 centimes per kilometer, four centimes more than in the previous year. Increased new car prices and new legal requirements for driver assistance systems in particular are driving up costs.

The most important factor for the price increase is the higher acquisition costs for new cars. The price of the TCS model vehicle, which serves as the basis for the calculations, rose from CHF 41,000 in 2024 to over CHF 44,000 in 2025.

This is due to the new legal requirements for driver assistance systems that have been in force since July 7, 2024. These innovations, which are intended to increase road safety, are clearly reflected in production costs.

Slight increase in fixed costs

The fixed costs for a vehicle are also rising. According to TCS, the annual fixed costs for the 2025 model vehicle will amount to CHF 7007, compared to CHF 6488 in the previous year. The fixed costs include, among other things: Depreciation and interest on capital, road tax, third-party and partially comprehensive insurance, ancillary expenses, garage costs and vehicle maintenance.

However, the influence of these costs on the price per kilometer remains comparatively low.

Variable costs, which include depreciation, fuel costs, tire consumption, service and repairs, will also increase. According to TCS, they will amount to CHF 4330 in 2025 - an increase on the previous year's CHF 4240. This is mainly due to slightly higher service and repair costs.

