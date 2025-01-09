Driving will become more expensive again in 2025: according to the TCS, the costs for passenger cars will rise to an average of 76 centimes per kilometer, four centimes more than in the previous year. Increased new car prices and new legal requirements for driver assistance systems in particular are driving up costs.
The most important factor for the price increase is the higher acquisition costs for new cars. The price of the TCS model vehicle, which serves as the basis for the calculations, rose from CHF 41,000 in 2024 to over CHF 44,000 in 2025.
This is due to the new legal requirements for driver assistance systems that have been in force since July 7, 2024. These innovations, which are intended to increase road safety, are clearly reflected in production costs.
Slight increase in fixed costs
The fixed costs for a vehicle are also rising. According to TCS, the annual fixed costs for the 2025 model vehicle will amount to CHF 7007, compared to CHF 6488 in the previous year. The fixed costs include, among other things: Depreciation and interest on capital, road tax, third-party and partially comprehensive insurance, ancillary expenses, garage costs and vehicle maintenance.
However, the influence of these costs on the price per kilometer remains comparatively low.
Variable costs, which include depreciation, fuel costs, tire consumption, service and repairs, will also increase. According to TCS, they will amount to CHF 4330 in 2025 - an increase on the previous year's CHF 4240. This is mainly due to slightly higher service and repair costs.
The editor wrote this article with the help of AI.