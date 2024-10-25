The city of St. Gallen is planning to increase parking fees. Many people are upset about this. Symbolic image: Keystone

The planned increase in parking fees in St. Gallen is triggering heated discussions: While the price watchdog warns of excessive costs, the city defends the plan as a traffic control measure.

In St. Gallen, the planned increase in parking fees is causing heated debate. "20 Minuten" writes: Price watchdog Stefan Meierhans urges restraint. The fees should only cover costs and not aim to maximize profits.

Specifically, the daily rate in the white zone in the city center will be increased from 2 francs to 2.50 francs. The night and Sunday fare will remain at CHF 1.50. In the other parts of the city, away from the city center, the night and Sunday fare is now CHF 1 per hour. Previously, parking outside the city center was free.

"The income from parking fees should only cover the costs of providing parking spaces," says Stefan Meierhans. He emphasizes that higher charges to control traffic only make sense if they actually have a noticeable effect.

However, the price watchdog doubts that the current adjustments in St. Gallen will lead to a change.

The fee increase is difficult for shift workers

For Meierhans, there are further reasons against the planned increase. "Many vehicle owners rely on their car for various reasons and need a parking space," he explains. People working shifts, for example, have no alternative to a car if public transport is not available at night.

Many people are also affected financially, as not everyone can afford a private parking space. A street survey conducted by "20 Mintuen" in St. Gallen shows that the planned increase is viewed critically by the population. "I think it's bad enough as it is," says 22-year-old Emilia, who has opted for a rental parking space because of the high fees.

Tanja (32) is "speechless" and thinks the costs are already too high. Andi (21) also joins in the criticism and "feels sorry for the people who don't earn that much."

City criticizes price watchdog

When asked why the city did not follow the price supervisor's advice, St. Gallen city councillor Sonja Lüthi explained that Meierhans did not take the city's overriding interests sufficiently into account. "The city council wants to promote public and non-motorized transport," said Lüthi. The higher parking fees are intended to create incentives for this.

However, Lüthi firmly rejects the idea that the increase will be used to boost the city's coffers. According to her, the revenue will flow into the special financing for parking spaces, which will also be used to finance the future renovation of the Spelterini parking lot.