Migros' new discounter strategy provides for the same prices at all locations. Symbolbild: Keystone

Migros head office is abolishing the price differences for fresh products in its stores. This is intended to offer customers more uniform and lower prices.

No time? blue News summarizes for you As part of the new discounter strategy, Migros is introducing location-independent prices.

This eliminates local differences.

This will lead to lower prices, especially in the city of Zurich and on the Gold Coast. Show more

Migros' new supermarket strategy is aimed at lower prices for customers. By introducing special low prices for numerous products, the price difference to discounters is to be reduced. This measure is part of a broader plan to increase the attractiveness of Migros stores and offer customers better value for money.

In the past, there were significant price differences in fresh products between different Migros stores. These differences were determined by the regional cooperatives, which led to higher prices in certain areas. The head office has now decided to end this price differentiation in order to offer customers more uniform prices, as reported by the Sonntagszeitung newspaper.

The prices for fresh products will be significantly reduced, particularly in branches on Zurich's Gold Coast and in the city of Zurich. This measure is intended not only to strengthen customer loyalty, but also to increase Migros' competitiveness against discounters. Customers can now benefit from the same low prices in all stores, regardless of their location.

This article was created with the help of artificial intelligence (AI). All content created by AI is verified by the editorial team.

More videos from the department