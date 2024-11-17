Migros' new supermarket strategy is aimed at lower prices for customers. By introducing special low prices for numerous products, the price difference to discounters is to be reduced. This measure is part of a broader plan to increase the attractiveness of Migros stores and offer customers better value for money.
In the past, there were significant price differences in fresh products between different Migros stores. These differences were determined by the regional cooperatives, which led to higher prices in certain areas. The head office has now decided to end this price differentiation in order to offer customers more uniform prices, as reported by the Sonntagszeitung newspaper.
The prices for fresh products will be significantly reduced, particularly in branches on Zurich's Gold Coast and in the city of Zurich. This measure is intended not only to strengthen customer loyalty, but also to increase Migros' competitiveness against discounters. Customers can now benefit from the same low prices in all stores, regardless of their location.
