The president of the Junge Mitte has announced his resignation, according to "CH Media". "I have held this office for four years with great pleasure. Now it's time to hand over the reins to a new generation," said Marc Rüdisüli in an interview with the newspapers.

Politics is his passion, which is why he will remain in the presidency of Mitte Schweiz and on the Thurgau cantonal council. Rüdisüli has also not ruled out running for the National Council again. A national office would appeal to him, but his energy is now focused on the cantonal council in Thurgau.

In the interview, the 27-year-old also spoke out in favor of a ban on cell phones in schools, following the example of the canton of Nidwalden. This is important for the protection of the learning environment and social interaction. However, Rüdisüli emphasized that schools alone cannot solve the problem of unhealthy cell phone use. It is important to provide media education. The responsibility here lies primarily with the parents.

"Tiktok and co. are digital weapons"

Tiktok and co. are not harmless toys, but are also used as "digital weapons", continued Rüdisüli. He called for a national strategy for dealing with tech companies. For example, he suggested child-friendly versions of social media without algorithms.

He was also concerned about the future of the AHV. With the financing of the 13th AHV pension and possibly also the abolition of the married couple's pension fund as well as the retirement of the baby boomer generation, the younger generations have a lot to look forward to. "I am disappointed that the Federal Council is not taking a more creative approach to financing. It's a scandal," Rüdisüli told CH Media. Because with all three issues, VAT and salary deductions would be increased as a reflex, which would hurt the young and the middle class.