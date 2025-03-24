The BMW was completely destroyed in the accident. Stapo Zürich

An Italian (18) has been arrested in the city of Zurich. He crashed a 500 hp BMW into a tree.

Sven Ziegler

Early on Sunday morning, a traffic accident occurred in District 2 in the city of Zurich.

According to the information available so far, a new driver was driving a BMW M3 with over 500 hp into the city on Mythenquai at 1.45 am. At Landiwiese, he accelerated so fast that he lost control of the vehicle and drove onto the adjacent sidewalk, where he collided with a safety barrier and a tree.

It was only thanks to good luck that nobody was injured. The 18-year-old Italian was arrested and taken to the competent public prosecutor's office. He is facing charges on suspicion of speeding. The damage caused amounts to several tens of thousands of francs.

Specialists from the Accident Investigation Service of the Zurich City Police were deployed to collect comprehensive photographic, dimensional and material evidence.