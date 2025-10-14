Nobody was injured in the microsleep accident. KAPO AG

Shortly before Birmenstorf on Monday night, an 18-year-old nodded off at the wheel - and crashed into the crash barrier. She was uninjured, but had to surrender her driver's license.

Petar Marjanović

An 18-year-old female driver had an accident on the A1 near Birmenstorf on Monday night. Shortly after two o'clock, she nodded off at the wheel and lost control of her car.

The vehicle crashed into the central crash barrier just before the Birrfeld junction. The young woman escaped with a fright, nobody was injured. Property damage was caused to the car and the road equipment.

The police suspected fatigue as the cause and temporarily revoked the driver's license. The cantonal police warn drivers to take a break if they show signs of tiredness and not to drive while overtired.