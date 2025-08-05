  1. Residential Customers
Crash in Däniken SO Young driver breaks through fence - car overturns several times

Sven Ziegler

5.8.2025

The car remained on its roof.
The car remained on its roof.
Kapo SO

There was a serious accident in Däniken SO on Sunday evening: a 21-year-old driver lost control of his vehicle, smashed through a fence and ended up on its roof. Miraculously, all the occupants were uninjured.

05.08.2025, 09:35

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • A 21-year-old lost control of his car in Däniken and overturned.
  • The vehicle broke through a fence and came to a standstill on its roof.
  • The driver and passenger were uninjured and the police are investigating the cause.
Show more

A serious accident occurred on Sunday evening in Däniken SO. According to the Solothurn cantonal police, a 21-year-old man was driving his car in a south-westerly direction on Walkistrasse when he lost control of his vehicle for reasons as yet unknown.

The car skidded across the oncoming lane, broke through a wire mesh fence and rolled over several times. The car only came to a halt on its roof, heavily damaged.

Despite the dramatic accident, the young driver and his passenger were uninjured. Both were able to leave the vehicle on their own. The wreck was removed by a towing service. The police and public prosecutor's office of the canton of Solothurn have begun an investigation into the exact circumstances of the accident.

