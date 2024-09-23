Kantonspolizei Basel-Landschaft

Early Sunday morning, an accident occurred on the A22 near Liestal BL. Both the alcohol and drug tests were positive.

Samuel Walder

No time? blue News summarizes for you A 20-year-old driver caused an accident on the A22 near Liestal in which his vehicle collided several times.

The driver was under the influence of alcohol (0.70 mg/l) and cannabis.

The A22 had to be closed for four hours in order to repair the damage to the road signs and remove any spilled operating fluids. Show more

According to the information available to the Basel-Landschaft police so far, the 20-year-old driver was traveling on the A22 motorway from Pratteln in the direction of Sissach. Between the Liestal Nord and Liestal Süd exits, he drove his blue Audi over the double safety line into the oncoming lane and collided with the guardrail on the left-hand side. As a result, his vehicle was thrown back into the lane towards Sissach, where it collided with the right-hand lane boundary and finally came to a standstill in the middle of the road. No one was injured in the accident.

The car was severely damaged by the collision and lost considerable amounts of operating fluid, which had to be removed by the fire department. The traffic guidance systems on both sides of the carriageway were also damaged and had to be repaired or replaced by the NSNW maintenance service. The damaged car was loaded and removed by a towing company.

The alcohol test carried out on the driver showed a value of 0.70 mg/l, the rapid drug test was positive for cannabis. He is also subject to a general ban on the use of a Cat. B driving license. The driver will be referred to the Basel-Landschaft public prosecutor's office accordingly.

The A22 motorway had to be closed for around four hours for the duration of the investigation, the restoration of the guidance systems and the cleaning of the carriageway. In addition to the above-mentioned emergency services, the BL Office for Environmental Protection and Energy was also on site.