The car was totaled. Kantonspolizei St. Gallen

A car accident occurred during the night from Wednesday to Thursday. All five occupants of the car were injured, the 22-year-old driver seriously.

Dominik Müller

Early Thursday morning, shortly before 3 a.m., a 22-year-old man was driving his car with four other people, a 17-year-old, two 19-year-olds and a 21-year-old, on Espenstrasse from Au in the direction of Diepoldsau SG. In a right-hand bend shortly after Hochgutstrasse, the driver lost control of the car, writes the St. Gallen cantonal police in a statement.

According to the statement, the car veered left into the grassland and then crashed head-on into a noise barrier. All five people were injured as a result of the accident.

When the emergency services arrived, the 21-year-old and a 19-year-old were outside the car. They had managed to get out of the car on their own. A 17-year-old and another 19-year-old were in the back seat of the car. However, they were unable to leave the car independently due to the damage and had to be freed from the car by the fire department.

The 22-year-old driver was also still in the car. He was flown to hospital by Rega with serious injuries. The remaining people were taken to nearby hospitals by the ambulance service with undetermined injuries.