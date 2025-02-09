The initiative committee's referendum campaign did not have the desired effect. Keystone

The environmental responsibility initiative had a difficult time from the very first polls. According to a study, the so-called Titanic effect may have been responsible for its clear failure.

The environmental responsibility initiative was clearly rejected by Swiss voters on Sunday. The Young Greens' proposal called for the economy and consumption to use significantly fewer resources than today.

The "no" vote comes as no surprise. All polls in the run-up to the vote predicted a rejection.

Concerns about environmental and climate protection ranked second in the UBS Worry Barometer 2024. Only the fear of financial uncertainty due to increased healthcare costs is greater in this country. Why have the initiators still not managed to find more sympathy for an issue that obviously moves people?

The Titanic effect and its consequences

A study by Oliver Strijbis, Professor of Political Science at Franklin University Switzerland, sheds light on why the initiative was such a clear failure despite the fact that it was a socially prominent environmental issue. One key finding: the so-called Titanic effect played a decisive role.

This means that the classic bandwagon effect, in which people follow a seemingly successful cause, was not the decisive factor. In this specific case, it was a negative bandwagon effect, also known as the Titanic effect. This describes the phenomenon that voters tend not to support an initiative if they believe that it will fail anyway.

As part of an experiment, respondents were presented with information about previous votes with similar content. One group was referred to the corporate responsibility initiative of 2020, which had narrowly failed to win a majority of the cantons but had the support of a majority of the population.

Another group was referred to the "Green Economy" initiative of 2016, which had clearly failed with only 36% support. The result: the participants who saw the reference to the "Green Economy" initiative were significantly more inclined to vote no.

Expected defeat influences voting behavior

The study shows that voters who expect a clear failure are more likely to vote against an initiative. The Titanic effect is particularly strong among undecided voters who ultimately follow the supposed trend. While positive predictions have no significant effect on approval, negative references clearly lead to a decline in approval.

In addition to the Titanic effect, other factors probably played a role in the shipwreck of the environmental responsibility initiative. According to the study, many voters were not sure what specific impact the proposal would have had. In addition, the initiative was presented in advance by business associations and the Federal Council as potentially damaging to the Swiss economy. The clear stance could have influenced undecided voters in particular.

Difficult position from the first polls

Due to the Titanic effect, however, the environmental responsibility initiative had a difficult time from the very first polls. While supporters dreamed of an environmental milestone, many voters decided against an initiative that they perceived as having no chance.

This shows that in a direct democracy, not only content but also expectations about the success of a proposal can have a significant influence on the final result.