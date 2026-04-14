Personnel expenses at the federal level may not increase more than the Swiss median wage. This is the demand of a popular initiative launched by the Young Liberals. The initiative committee includes several members of parliament from the SVP, FDP, Center Party and GLP.
The initiative demands that the personnel expenditure of the central and decentralized federal administration should not grow faster in percentage terms than the Swiss median wage. Administrative tasks that are outsourced should also be included.
The ETHs and the Federal Institute for Vocational Education and Training are to be excluded. And should the Confederation require additional staff due to a "serious disturbance of public order" or for the benefit of security, Parliament must give its consent.
Members of parliament have repeatedly called for savings in federal personnel and in the awarding of contracts to external parties. In addition, cuts to salaries and employment conditions at the federal government are planned as part of the relief package 27.