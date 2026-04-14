According to the initiators, the federal government should pay more attention to its wage costs. sda

The Young Finns are launching a popular initiative to curb the growth of the federal administration. In future, personnel costs must not increase more than the Swiss median wage.

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No time? blue News summarizes for you The Young Liberals have launched the popular initiative "Administrative brake", which aims to link the growth of the federal administration to the Swiss median wage.

The initiative committee includes members of parliament from the SVP, FDP, Center Party and GLP; 100,000 signatures must be collected by October 2027.

The ETHs and exceptional situations such as serious disruptions to public order, for which Parliament would have to give the green light, would be exempt from the regulation. Show more

Personnel expenses at the federal level may not increase more than the Swiss median wage. This is the demand of a popular initiative launched by the Young Liberals. The initiative committee includes several members of parliament from the SVP, FDP, Center Party and GLP.

The text of the initiative "For a fair balance between the federal administration and the population (administrative brake)" was published in the Federal Gazette on Tuesday. The committee now has until October 14, 2027 to collect the 100,000 valid signatures required to bring the initiative to fruition.

The initiative demands that the personnel expenditure of the central and decentralized federal administration should not grow faster in percentage terms than the Swiss median wage. Administrative tasks that are outsourced should also be included.

The ETHs and the Federal Institute for Vocational Education and Training are to be excluded. And should the Confederation require additional staff due to a "serious disturbance of public order" or for the benefit of security, Parliament must give its consent.

Members of parliament have repeatedly called for savings in federal personnel and in the awarding of contracts to external parties. In addition, cuts to salaries and employment conditions at the federal government are planned as part of the relief package 27.