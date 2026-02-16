The BMW was completely destroyed in the accident Kapo Aargau

A 20-year-old lost control of a heavily motorized BMW in Aarburg in November 2025 and caused a total loss. The Aargau High Court has now confirmed the confiscation of the vehicle and its electronic data.

Sven Ziegler

Following an accident in Aarburg in the canton of Aargau, a 20-year-old driver has to accept the confiscation of the BMW he was driving. The Aargau High Court has rejected a corresponding appeal and ruled that the coercive measures ordered by the public prosecutor's office were lawful.

The accident occurred on November 16, 2025 at Tych in Aarburg. The young man was driving from Oftringen in the direction of Industrie Aarburg when he lost control of the heavily motorized vehicle as he exited a traffic circle. The car first collided with a candelabra and then with a parked delivery van. While the BMW was a total loss, the damage to the infrastructure and the van was comparatively minor. No one was injured.

The Aargau cantonal police reported the driver to the public prosecutor's office and revoked his driver's license as a precautionary measure, as the "Aargauer Zeitung" now writes. The day after the accident, the public prosecutor's office ordered the search and confiscation of the vehicle involved in the accident and the electronic recording devices. The 20-year-old lodged an appeal against this and requested that the measures be lifted.

Sufficient suspicion is sufficient for coercive measures

In its decision, the High Court stated that the appeal had been submitted in due form and time, but left open the question of whether the appellant had the right to appeal at all, as he was neither the keeper nor owner of the BMW. However, the court clearly rejected the appeal on the merits.

The young man argued that he had not been under the influence of alcohol and had had to avoid a cat on a wet road, which he had not wanted to run over for religious reasons. In addition, he did not rule out a technical defect and described the ordered search as disproportionate.

The High Court countered that sufficient suspicion was sufficient to order coercive measures. This was the case at least with regard to a possible violation of traffic regulations by failing to control the vehicle. Negligent behavior could also be punishable. In view of the circumstances of the accident and the considerable material damage, further investigations were justified.