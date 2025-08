The man was found on Sunday. (symbolic image) Keystone/Salvatore Di Nolfi

A 19-year-old man drowned during a boat trip in Geneva. The body was found in Lake Geneva on Sunday morning by divers from the navigation police of the cantonal police.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The young man had taken a rented boat out onto the lake alone on Friday, as reported by the Geneva cantonal police on Monday. The empty boat was found in the reeds near the Quai de Cologny GE late on Friday afternoon. The police launched an extensive search to find the missing man.