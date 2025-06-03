The man reached over 180 km/h on the Hochstrasse. Bild: Screenshot Google Maps

A reckless drive at 184 km/h brings a young man before the Pfäffikon district court. Despite backing out of his confession, the court sentences the 23-year-old to a partial prison sentence - and narrowly waives his expulsion from the country.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you A defendant was speeding at 184 km/h on a stretch of road with a speed limit of 80 km/h.

A video published on Instagram provided the decisive evidence.

The district court sentenced the man to 18 months' imprisonment, eight of which were unconditional. Show more

A young car enthusiast maneuvered himself into his own doom with a dangerous speeding drive: On the Hochstrasse between Pfäffikon and Wetzikon, the 23-year-old hit the accelerator on a stretch of 80 mph to such an extent that the speedometer briefly showed 184 km/h. The scene was filmed, accompanied by rap music - and uploaded to Instagram.

The video did not remain undiscovered for long. An unknown person forwarded the clip to the Wetzikon municipal police, as reported by theZürcher Oberländernewspaper. The police then began an investigation and were able to identify the suspected driver via the filmer. The man arrested at the time initially made a comprehensive confession - and later recanted it with an unusual explanation.

He explained to the court that he had been under a lot of pressure because of his Kosovan engagement. "I would have admitted everything at the time," said the accused, who now denies having been behind the wheel at all. The incriminating colleague was "unreliable" anyway and "smoked pot a lot".

No expulsion - appeal announced

However, the Pfäffikon District Court did not accept this defense. It was clear to the judges that the defendant was the driver. The video, the confession and a gilet found on him that resembled the one in the clip were sufficient for a conviction. In addition, a car change before a visit to the casino in Bregenz - as presented by the accused as an alternative - was quite conceivable.

"It was a speeding trip for fun," the presiding judge clarified. A "qualified gross violation of traffic regulations" with serious consequences: 18 months' imprisonment, eight of which were unconditional. The remaining ten months were imposed conditionally with a probationary period of four years. In addition, an earlier fine of 900 francs was revoked and procedural costs of 8,000 francs were imposed.

However, no expulsion from the country was imposed - much to the displeasure of the public prosecutor's office. The judge commented on this decision with clear words: "You got off lightly."

The defense lawyer, on the other hand, spoke of glaring deficiencies in the evidence and announced an appeal in the courtroom. The verdict is therefore not legally binding.