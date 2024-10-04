The attack took place on a train in Thurgau. (symbolic picture) sda

Two young men attacked a married couple on a train and beat the man until he was ready for hospital. Both have been arrested.

Sven Ziegler

Following an attack on a married couple, officers from the Thurgau cantonal police arrested two suspects in Frauenfeld on Thursday.

According to the findings of the Thurgau cantonal police so far, there was an altercation between two young men and a married couple on the train from Weinfelden to Frauenfeld after 5 p.m., as the authorities report. The men physically attacked a 58-year-old man and hit him several times.

The two men got off the train at Frauenfeld station and fled the scene. Officers from the Thurgau cantonal police were able to arrest them a short time later. The 58-year-old was slightly to moderately injured and had to be taken to hospital by the ambulance service.

The two suspects, an 18-year-old Swiss national and a juvenile, were arrested and taken into custody. The public prosecutor's office in Frauenfeld and the juvenile prosecutor's office have opened a criminal investigation.