The parcel also contained a scorpion. IMAGO/Steffen Schellhorn

A young mother from Marburg was shocked when she was stung by a scorpion hiding in a parcel. The incident caused her great fear, but fortunately the scorpion was not fatal.

No time? blue News summarizes for you A mother has been stung by a scorpion in Marburg (Germany).

The scorpion was hiding in a package of clothes and a pair of scales. Show more

A 25-year-old single mother from Syria, who has been living in Marburg (Germany) for about a year, was shocked when she opened a parcel. The package she received on the evening of October 30th contained a scorpion as well as the clothes she had ordered and a set of scales, as RTL reports.

When she tried to take out the box with the scales, she suddenly felt a sharp pain in her hand. The scorpion had stung and the young woman panicked.

Despite her fear, the woman managed to ask a neighbor for help. While the neighbor took care of the baby, the mother cut open the sting site to drain the venom - a technique she had learned in Syria.

"Fear when I leave the house"

Another neighbor killed the scorpion and called 911. Dr. Ina Schulze, a doctor, later explained that it is often enough to suck out the venom or cool the area, as cutting it open carries the risk of infection.

At the hospital, it turned out to be a Chinese scorpion, which is not particularly poisonous. The doctors compared the sting to a wasp or hornet sting, which can cause nausea and dizziness but is not life-threatening. The young mother was lucky that she was not allergic to insect stings.

Despite the all-clear, the 25-year-old suffers from persistent anxiety. She stopped breastfeeding as a precaution, worried that the poison could be passed on to her baby through her breast milk. The incident has left deep scars on her and she no longer feels safe in her own home. "I'm scared when I leave the house and when I come back," she reports. The thought of the scorpion haunts her and she can't forget the incident.

This article was created with the help of artificial intelligence (AI). All content created by AI is verified by the editorial team.