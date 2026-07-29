About 80 to 100 motorcyclists arranged to meet in Ticino. There, some of them performed illegal maneuvers on public roads. The police have now filed charges against nine suspects.

Here's what it's all about Following an illegal motorcycle gathering in Ticino, authorities identified ten participants.

Nine young men were charged with serious traffic offenses.

Several driver's licenses were revoked, and a motorcycle was impounded. Summary created with

Following an unauthorized gathering of motorcyclists on December 7, 2025, in Stabio, Ticino, authorities identified ten teenagers and young adults between the ages of 16 and 22. Nine of them were charged with serious traffic offenses, the Ticino Cantonal Police announced on Wednesday.

According to the police, the gathering had been organized via messaging apps and social media. The participants first gathered at a gas station in Mendrisio, after which a group of about 80 to 100 motorcyclists set off together for Stabio.

During the drive, some participants blocked intersections to clear the way for the convoy. This resulted in several serious violations of the traffic laws.

Wheelies and Illegal Racing

Upon arriving in Stabio, several motorcyclists performed prohibited maneuvers on a public side road. These included, among other things, wheelies—a stunt in which the front wheel is lifted off the ground—as well as illegal races.

Following several reports, officers from the cantonal police and the Mendrisio municipal police were dispatched to the scene. However, due to the large number of participants, those responsible could not be identified at first. It was only during the subsequent investigation that authorities were able to locate ten individuals involved—two minors and eight adults.

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Nine of the defendants were reported to the public prosecutor's office for serious violations of the Road Traffic Act. Among other things, they are accused of excessive speeding, participating in illegal races, driving without a driver's license or liability insurance, and misusing license plates.

Nine defendants also had their driver's licenses suspended as a precautionary measure. In addition, the authorities seized a motorcycle.