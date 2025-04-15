A group of young people collected money for a class camp that never took place. Imago

In Winterthur, young people collected money for a non-existent class camp. The police have been informed, but no charges have been filed yet.

No time? blue News summarizes for you. In Winterthur, young people faked a class camp to collect money.

A local resident checked out the scam and informed the police.

They advise you to ask immediately if you suspect anything.

In Winterthur, a group of young people caused a stir when they pretended to be collecting money for a class camp in Winterthur ZH that didn't actually exist. Jean-Pierre Gubler, a resident of the Weierhöhe housing estate, was one of those involved. This is what theTages-Anzeigernewspaper writes. Although he was skeptical from the start, he gave the young people five francs. "I didn't want to immediately assume the worst," explains Gubler.

The teenagers, who were around 15 years old, presented him with a handwritten program and claimed that the camp would take place in Davos. They claimed to be attending the Büelwiesen school. But Gubler remained suspicious and checked the information. He could not find a teacher with the same name on the school's website. A call to the principal confirmed his suspicions: no class camp was planned.

The Winterthur municipal police were informed, but have not yet received any reports. No other cases are known. Gubler learned that the young people had also asked for money from other residents on the estate without success.

The incident is reminiscent of a similar case 20 years ago, when an 11-year-old girl in Hegi used the same scam to collect money.

The police advise people to contact them immediately if they suspect fraud in order to verify the authenticity of such collection campaigns.

The editor wrote this article with the help of AI.