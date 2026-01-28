Do people drink too much in the Vaud cantonal parliament? Wikipedia

Morning aperitifs in the cantonal parliament - quite normal for many in the canton of Vaud. A cause for concern for Oleg Gafner. With his motion against alcohol consumption during meetings, the 24-year-old provokes a debate and meets with resistance.

Samuel Walder

No time? blue News summarizes for you Vaud councillor Oleg Gafner is calling for a 0.5 alcohol limit during parliamentary sessions in order to curb excessive alcohol consumption.

His motion has met with resistance, as alcohol - especially Chasselas white wine - is deeply rooted in the culture of the canton of Vaud.

Despite the low chances of success, Gafner hopes that his initiative will spark a debate on workability and social change in the political arena. Show more

Oleg Gafner has got himself into hot water with a sensitive issue - right in the political center of the canton of Vaud. In a motion, the 24-year-old member of the cantonal parliament is calling for a drink-drive limit of 0.5 during parliamentary sessions. A proposal that has apparently really upset some of his colleagues, as reported by the Tages Anzeiger newspaper.

"I've already received a few nasty looks today," says Gafner. The reason: his appeal to common sense is intended to put an end to the relaxed morning white wine in parliament. Because, as he has observed, people don't just sip there - they sometimes get really drunk.

Aperitifs at half past ten - quite normal?

Despite his young age, Gafner is no newcomer to politics. The Lausanne native has already sat in the city parliament, was co-president of the Young Greens and is also familiar with the Federal Parliament - notorious for its aperitifs in the morning. But what he has experienced in the Vaud cantonal parliament since 2024 has shocked even him: "Even in the first few weeks, I noticed that the quantities consumed here are completely different to those in other parliaments," he says.

One experience in particular sticks in his mind: a member of the Grand Council once turned up for a debate so drunk "that he couldn't even begin to follow the discussion".

Generation Z against the wine glass

Gafner himself emphasizes that he is no enemy of indulgence. Aperitifs, yes please - but after work. "My aim is to ensure that representatives of the people are able to do their work," he explains to the Tages Anzeiger newspaper. He also points to social change: Generation Z is drinking less - around a quarter of 15 to 25-year-olds are abstinent, according to the Federal Statistical Office. Bars and clubs are also reporting a decline in alcohol consumption among young people.

But when Gafner raised the issue internally, he was initially dismissed - even within his own ranks. "That's normal here," he was told. It was only the stunned reaction of friends outside of politics that encouraged him to make the issue public.

Chasselas and political sensitivities

In Vaud, white wine is more than just a drink - it is a cultural asset. The Lavaux and La Côte wine regions are identity-forming, and Chasselas is treated almost like a shrine.

Winegrowers carry a lot of weight in parliament. It is therefore not surprising that Gafner's motion seems like an affront. Especially after a world record was celebrated in Chardonne last fall: 1088 bottles of Chasselas were uncorked at the same time.

Political setback inevitable?

Gafner himself rates the chances of his proposal getting through as slim. "I know that I'm taking a political risk with this motion," he says. Nevertheless, he has submitted it - even if not all his party colleagues have gone along with it. The motion will probably not be discussed for another year or so.

But perhaps the debate alone will be enough to get things moving. A look across the cantonal borders shows that things can be done differently: in Neuchâtel, the parliamentary cafeteria has been closed since the pandemic. White wine is now only served on special occasions.