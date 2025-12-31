The Federal Council photo 2026 was created by photography students who offer a fresh perspective on the Federal Council. The project shows the importance of the young generation and their creative skills.

The Federal Council photo 2026 is here.

It was designed by four Swiss students from the Vevey Vocational School, who immortalized themselves in the picture. Show more

The Federal Council photo for 2026 was designed by a group of young photography students, the Federal Chancellery has announced.

President Guy Parmelin, who heads the Federal Department of Economic Affairs, Education and Research, commissioned the Vevey vocational school to implement the project: four students, Nathan Bugniet, Eileen Fraefel, Samantha Keller and Léo Margueron, were selected to contribute their specific skills to the project.

From left to right: Federal Chancellor Viktor Rossi (GLP), Federal Councillors Beat Jans (SP), Albert Rösti (SVP) and Ignazio Cassis (FDP), President Guy Parmelin (SVP), Federal Councillors Karin Keller-Sutter (FDP) and Elisabeth Baume-Schneider (SP), Federal Councillor Martin Pfister (Die Mitte). Bundeskanzlei

Supported by their teachers, they developed a concept that authentically portrays the Federal Council as a collegial body, according to the Federal Chancellery. The photo was taken in the Salon de la Présidence, a room next to the Federal Council meeting room.

Students in the picture

The seven members of the Federal Council and the Federal Chancellor were photographed together to emphasize the unity of the body. In addition, the four students can be seen in a separate photo, which is intended to make the creative process and collaboration visible.

In addition to the photographic realization, other aspects of the project were also in the hands of trainees. Apprentices from the Federal Chancellery and the EAER supported the test shoot as extras. A mediamatics apprentice from the Federal Chancellery produced a video that offers a look behind the scenes of the photo shoot.

The official photo was printed in an edition of 35,000 copies and is available on the website www.admin.ch. It can be downloaded or ordered there.