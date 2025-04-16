The new guidelines should enable Swiss Post to better manage the flood of parcels on public holidays or Black Friday. (symbolic image) sda

In future, Swiss Post will be allowed to deliver parcels and letters later more often. The Federal Council published a draft bill to this effect on Wednesday.

Petar Marjanović

No time? blue News summarizes for you Swiss Post currently has to deliver 97 percent of letters and 95 percent of parcels on time.

The Federal Council wants to reduce these targets to 90 percent. In other words, consumers will have to wait for the post more often.

Other service reductions are also proposed. Show more

The Federal Council wants to allow more delays in the delivery of letters, parcels and daily newspapers. It is proposing a relaxation of the quality requirements for Swiss Post and submitted a corresponding amendment to the ordinance for consultation on Wednesday.

Specifically, the Swiss government wants Swiss Post to deliver 90 percent of letters, parcels and newspapers on time, as announced by the Federal Council. The current target is 97 percent for letters and 95 percent for parcels and newspapers.

This will give Swiss Post more leeway at peak times, such as before Christmas. The Federal Council justified the change in particular with the fact that the number of letters is decreasing massively. The aim is to enable Swiss Post to provide its basic service more cost-effectively in future. To this end, it should be able to optimize its processes.

Further reduction in services

It is also planned that in future, Swiss Post will only have to serve residential areas that are inhabited all year round instead of all houses. The Federal Council also wants to take digitalization into account when defining the universal service.

Among other things, hybrid letters should now be part of the universal service: A letter is posted digitally and the recipient then decides whether it is to be delivered on paper or in electronic form.

How the consultation process works The Federal Council published its preliminary draft bill today. Everyone has until August 6 to comment on it.

The relevant documents have been published on the Internet at Admin.ch (under Revision of the Postal Ordinance).

After August 6, the Federal Council will evaluate the feedback and send a new draft bill to Parliament. Parliament will then make a final decision on the changes. Show more

Swiss Post is pleased

Swiss Post welcomed the proposals in a communiqué and spoke of an important step into the future. Only if Swiss Post can adapt to social and economic developments will it be possible to provide a nationwide public service without taxpayers' money, it stated.

The proposals on the punctuality of deliveries made it possible to align capacities more closely with normal operations, according to Swiss Post. This is because the company would have more leeway in the event of extraordinary incidents such as tunnel closures or train failures.

Controversial discussion to be expected

Swiss Post exceeded the current quality targets in all areas last year, as it announced at the beginning of March. In 2024, 97.4 percent of A Mail letters and 99.1 percent of B Mail letters reached their recipients on time.

The revision of the Postal Ordinance is merely an interim step. Parliament will have the final say in the revision of the Postal Act. However, the plans are unlikely to be uncontroversial: The National Council called for them to be suspended in September 2024. Among other things, it criticized the relaxation of the punctuality requirements. It was only because the Council of States rejected the corresponding motion that the Federal Council was able to pursue it further. The consultation lasts until August 6.