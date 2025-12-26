SBB now makes it possible to reserve your exact seat via app. KEYSTONE/SBB

Finally choose your own seat: SBB has updated its app and is now offering a graphical seat reservation on the first trains. For the time being, however, the new feature is only available on selected connections.

Petar Marjanović

No time? blue News summarizes for you SBB has updated its app and, for the first time, is offering seat reservation with a graphical carriage view on selected trains.

The function is initially available on the IC2 and IC21 lines and on the Zurich-Paris TGV route and is to be gradually expanded by 2026.

It is still unclear whether it will also apply to special trips. So far, SBB has referred to external booking platforms with additional fees. Show more

SBB updated its mobile app in December and added new functions. One of these should please many commuters: On selected trains, seats can now be selected and reserved directly in a graphical view of the carriage.

The seat-specific reservation is currently available on the IC2 and IC21 lines (Basel/Zurich-Lugano), which run on the modern Giruno trains. The function is also available on the TGV connections from Zurich to Paris. Seat reservation is also possible for GA travelcard users and costs five francs regardless of the travelcard.

Further connections to follow in 2026

A post in the SBB forum talks about the first train types with "graphic seat and bike reservation". According to the forum entry, the plan is to gradually extend the graphic seat reservation system to other SBB trains, tourist connections and international routes to France, Italy and Germany over the course of 2026.

This is what the seat reservation looks like on the desktop computer. Screenshot

How reliable this information is initially remained unclear. In response to a written inquiry from blue News, SBB stated that the media team would not be available again for non-urgent inquiries until the beginning of January. Should the answer be available earlier, blue News will add the information here.

Until now, travelers often had to switch to foreign railroads such as Deutsche Bahn for seat-specific reservations - for example on ICE connections when families wanted to sit together.

Will there now be no extra charge for special journeys?

If you would like to test the new function, you can see how to activate the graphical view in the video below. For test purposes, however, you should not click on the red "Buy ticket" button, as this will trigger the purchase. The function is also available for online purchases via the SBB website. The "Select seat" button now appears for the corresponding connections.

blue News also wanted to know from the SBB media office whether the function is also offered for special trips - such as the currently popular fondue trip on the red double-arrow "Churchill".

In 2024, "K-Tipp " revealed that although this journey costs CHF 119, an additional "order fee" of CHF 2.50 is charged. This is charged because customers are referred to the external Ticketcorner platform for booking. SBB justified the fee at the time by stating that it could not offer seat-specific online reservations itself.