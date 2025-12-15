The slabs placed on the tracks broke as the train passed through. Kantonspolizei Aargau

Young people are said to have thrown stones at cars in Aarau and placed a concrete slab on the railroad tracks. An express train raced over it at 140 km/h.

Dominik Müller

No time? blue News summarizes for you On Sunday evening, a car was pelted with stones while driving in the Aarau region.

Shortly afterwards, an express train ran over a concrete slab on the tracks at 140 km/h.

Three teenagers aged between 13 and 15 were detained. The police are investigating and the suspected main perpetrator has been provisionally arrested. Show more

At 9 p.m. on Sunday, a driver reported to the Aargau cantonal police that stones had been thrown at his car while he was driving. His girlfriend had been able to observe people throwing them. His car was damaged.

Meanwhile, patrols from the Aarau municipal police and the Aargau cantonal police actively searched for possible persons and stopped three young people aged between 13 and 15 in the area of the Wöschnauring pedestrian underpass.

According to a police statement, a train driver reported at the same time that an express train had run over a concrete slab on the tracks at 140 km/h in the Wöschnau area at exactly the same time. If this concrete slab had integrated reinforcing bars, it was very likely that the train would have derailed.

Youth provisionally arrested

According to initial findings, two men and a young woman from the region are probably responsible for both dangerous actions. "It was only thanks to good luck that no serious train crash or traffic accident occurred yesterday evening," the press release states. Both situations resulted in damage to property, but there were no injuries.

The cantonal police have begun their investigation. The Office of the Juvenile Prosecutor has ordered an investigation and provisionally arrested the group's alleged main perpetrator.