At 9 p.m. on Sunday, a driver reported to the Aargau cantonal police that stones had been thrown at his car while he was driving. His girlfriend had been able to observe people throwing them. His car was damaged.
Meanwhile, patrols from the Aarau municipal police and the Aargau cantonal police actively searched for possible persons and stopped three young people aged between 13 and 15 in the area of the Wöschnauring pedestrian underpass.
According to a police statement, a train driver reported at the same time that an express train had run over a concrete slab on the tracks at 140 km/h in the Wöschnau area at exactly the same time. If this concrete slab had integrated reinforcing bars, it was very likely that the train would have derailed.
Youth provisionally arrested
According to initial findings, two men and a young woman from the region are probably responsible for both dangerous actions. "It was only thanks to good luck that no serious train crash or traffic accident occurred yesterday evening," the press release states. Both situations resulted in damage to property, but there were no injuries.
The cantonal police have begun their investigation. The Office of the Juvenile Prosecutor has ordered an investigation and provisionally arrested the group's alleged main perpetrator.