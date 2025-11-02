After the landslide in May, the devastated village looks almost peaceful under the snow and ice. KEYSTONE

Five months after the devastating landslide, Blatten in the Lötschental valley appears enchanted: snow and ice have covered the traces of the disaster. Where there was once mud and rocks, a calm lake with floating houses now seems to glisten.

Petar Marjanović

Spectacular pictures show the snow-covered village of Blatten in the Lötschental. The pictures were taken by photographer Michael Probst on October 28, 2025. Until now, they have gone largely unnoticed - but they show an unusual picture of the scene of the accident.

The village, which was largely buried by a landslide on 28 May, is barely recognizable under a layer of snow. The cone of debris is almost invisible, the lake appears calm and peaceful.

The debris cone is covered in snow - the extent of the destruction remains hidden. KEYSTONE

In the pictures, it appears as if the roofs of the destroyed houses are floating on greenish-blue water - no mud, no masses of rubble to give an idea of the disaster.

Snow began to fall shortly before October 24. It led to the closure of the emergency road to the village affected by the landslide.

Only the roofs protrude from the turquoise-green water of the newly formed lake. KEYSTONE

This is what the buried village looked like on October 11, 2025. KEYSTONE

During the landslide at the end of May, large parts of the Upper Valais village were buried, as were the access roads. 68 million francs in donations have been collected for Blatten. Of this, 23 million came from Swiss Solidarity, 3.9 million from the aid organizations Caritas Switzerland and the Swiss Red Cross, 5 million from the federal government and 10 million from the canton of Valais.

Donations amounting to around CHF 26 million were made directly to the municipality of Blatten, most of which were earmarked for reconstruction.

