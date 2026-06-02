Federal judge Yves Donzallaz and federal judge Beatrice van de Graaf had no doubts about the legality of their relationship, as Donzallaz told Tamedia. (archive picture) Picture: Keystone/Peter Klaunzer

Looking back, Yves Donzallaz describes his relationship with federal judge Beatrice van de Graaf as "inappropriate". However, the love story was not illegal from his point of view, says the federal judge

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No time? blue News summarizes for you In an interview, federal judge Yves Donzallaz comments for the first time on his relationship with federal judge Beatrice van de Graaf.

The relationship between him and federal judge Beatrice van de Graaf was "inappropriate" - but not illegal, argues Donzallaz.

He accuses the SVP of instrumentalizing the affair politically in order to force him out of office. Show more

The relationship between him and federal judge Beatrice van de Graaf was "inappropriate" - but not illegal, argues federal judge Yves Donzallaz in an interview with Tamedia newspapers. The relationship was within the law, Donzallaz said in the interview published on Tuesday. Van de Graaf had given him permission to talk about their love, which had since faded. "I think I was very naive," said the federal judge in retrospect.

According to the Federal Supreme Court Act, judges who "live in a permanent cohabitation" may not be members of the Federal Supreme Court at the same time. "A 'cohabitation' presupposes that the partners share a common residence and everyday life," argued Donzallaz. This was not the case with van de Graaf and him. The federal judge had stayed with him "maybe two weekends a month".

"Not a joint life project"

He and the federal judge were together for just under a year. They were aware that the situation would have become legally problematic "if we had decided to live together", said Donzallaz. Neither of them was prepared to leave the court. They separated at Easter 2026. "We realized that things had cooled down, that we didn't have a common life project," he said.

The question of bias had not actually arisen, Donzallaz said. "Judge van de Graaf and I have never decided a single case on the same panel." There was also no legal basis that would have required the relationship to be disclosed. "Judges also have a right to a private life," he said.

Donzallaz attacks SVP

Weltwoche reported on the relationship for the first time on April 30. Switzerland had a "state affair", wrote former SVP National Councillor Christoph Mörgeli in his article. In an interview, Donzallaz now accuses the SVP of using the affair for political purposes. The aim was to force him out of office. "I was very naive," says Donzallaz. The relationship between him and the party has been strained since 2020. At the time, the SVP opposed his re-election, arguing that he had deviated too often from the party line.

The relationship between the female federal judge and the federal judge became public in the media at the end of April. At an extraordinary meeting in mid-May, all federal judges decided that romantic relationships between members of the court were contrary to the "customs of judges at the Federal Supreme Court". The Federal Supreme Court announced that the full court had reached this decision independently of the current case. "I understand that colleagues wanted to express their concerns," said Donzallaz.

An independent panel of experts is currently examining questions regarding the independence of Switzerland's highest court. The panel is due to report to the Administrative Commission of the Federal Supreme Court at the end of June, as the Federal Supreme Court announced at the beginning of May. "In the end, the version of events produced by the external experts will apply," said Donzallaz in an interview with Tamedia.

Federal judge wants to run for another term of office

The federal judge announced that he intends to run for another term of office from 2027 to 2032: "Firstly, because I am convinced that I have done nothing wrong." Secondly, he wants to continue in the direction he has taken in the administration of justice. The age limit applies at the age of 68. Donzallaz would therefore step down in 2029, he said.