The centrist parliamentary group in the Swiss parliament has a new leader: Zurich National Councillor Yvonne Bürgin is taking over the presidency from Philipp Matthias Bregy.

The Center Party parliamentary group in the Federal Parliament elected Yvonne Bürgin as its new president on Tuesday. The 51-year-old National Councillor from Zurich succeeds Philipp Matthias Bregy (VS), who was appointed as the new party president in the summer.

Two candidates stood for election: In addition to Bürgin, Aargau National Councillor Maya Bally also stood. No further applications were received. According to the press release, the selection committee examined both candidates and then held a hearing.

Bürgin, mayor of Rüti in the Zurich Oberland, has been a member of the National Council since 2023. She has made a name for herself there, particularly on financial issues. Her rival Bally has also been a member of the National Council since 2023. She was previously a member of the Aargau cantonal parliament from 2012 to 2023, where she made a name for herself as an education politician.

Bürgin's election to the leadership of the parliamentary group continues the generational change within the centrist party.