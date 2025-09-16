The Center Party parliamentary group in the Federal Parliament elected Yvonne Bürgin as its new president on Tuesday. The 51-year-old National Councillor from Zurich succeeds Philipp Matthias Bregy (VS), who was appointed as the new party president in the summer.
Two candidates stood for election: In addition to Bürgin, Aargau National Councillor Maya Bally also stood. No further applications were received. According to the press release, the selection committee examined both candidates and then held a hearing.
Bürgin, mayor of Rüti in the Zurich Oberland, has been a member of the National Council since 2023. She has made a name for herself there, particularly on financial issues. Her rival Bally has also been a member of the National Council since 2023. She was previously a member of the Aargau cantonal parliament from 2012 to 2023, where she made a name for herself as an education politician.
Bürgin's election to the leadership of the parliamentary group continues the generational change within the centrist party.