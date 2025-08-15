Yvonne Bürgin has had a stellar career. Now she also wants to become leader of the parliamentary group. KEYSTONE

blue News presents both candidates for the presidency of the Center Party. Today in focus: Yvonne Bürgin. Who is she, what does she stand for?

Petar Marjanović

No time? blue News summarizes for you National Councillor Yvonne Bürgin from Zurich and National Councillor Maya Bally from Aargau are running for the chairmanship of the Center Group in the Federal Parliament.

blue News introduces both candidates.

In the first portrait, we focus on Bürgin: the 54-year-old is regarded as an experienced cantonal and municipal politician, almost always votes along party lines and is therefore very successful.

There is criticism of her below-average presence in the National Council and her still short experience in Bern.

Nevertheless, the parliamentary group believes she is capable of the job - with the expectation that as President she will be more present and well networked with the powerful Council of States. Show more

Yvonne Bürgin, National Councillor from the canton of Zurich, is running for the presidency of the centrist parliamentary group in the Federal Parliament. She is one of two candidates. The post is vacant because the current president, Philipp Matthias Bregy, is the new party leader. Bürgin says she is "ready to take on responsibility".

blue News introduces Bürgin in this article, the portrait of Aargau candidate Maya Bally will follow on Saturday.

Who is Yvonne Bürgin?

The 54-year-old has only been a member of the National Council since 2023, but has a wealth of political experience. She was a member of the Zurich Cantonal Council for ten years, four of them as leader of the centrist parliamentary group. In addition to her mandate in Bern, she is also the mayor of Rüti ZH and manages the accounts in her family's natural stone business.

Despite her short time on the national stage, she has already made a name for herself as an articulate politician. In the SRF "Arena" program on the resignation of Federal Councillor Viola Amherd, for example, she declared that she would like to see a younger successor - just one day later, Gerhard Pfister announced that he would not be standing.

The "Tages-Anzeiger" sensed a connection, but party colleagues dismissed it. "That certainly wasn't the reason," says one with a grin. "But the appearance showed that Bürgin is suitable for the 'Arena' and dares to say something provocative."

Where does Bürgin stand politically?

In a recent interview with SRF radio, she explained: "When it comes to financial policy, I'm clearly a conservative because you can't spend more money than you have." In the 2023 election campaign, she described herself as a "practical politician with a sense of proportion and common sense".

A look at her Smartvote profile shows that Bürgin prefers nuances to clear edges on some issues. She voted "rather yes" on the minimum wage of CHF 4,000 and referred to women in low-wage sectors. When asked whether more or less money should flow into areas such as the army, agriculture or social welfare, she answered "the same amount" across the board.

Yvonne Bürgin (left) is a "backbencher" in the National Council: the most powerful politicians sit in the back row because the row of seats is closer to the Wandelhalle. Her seat neighbor: Markus Ritter. KEYSTONE

She is clearer on socio-political issues: yes to the legalization of cannabis, yes to equality for homosexual couples, yes to stricter financial market regulations - all left-wing demands. She says no to voting rights for foreigners, compulsory vaccination for children and raising the retirement age to 67.

What do the statistics say about Yvonne Bürgin?

Bürgin told the "Tages-Anzeiger" newspaper that she wants to enforce a uniform line in the parliamentary group on key issues.

The figures show: She is already doing this today. According to Smartmonitor, she votes with the majority of her party in 98.4 percent of all votes - she only deviated 188 times. This puts her in second place in the centrist parliamentary group; only Bern's centrist National Councillor Reto Nause (98.6%) is more in line with the party.

Yvonne Bürgin has been a member of the National Council since 2023. This photo shows her at the introduction day for the newly elected members of the Council (right). KEYSTONE

She has also been successful: she was on the winning side in 91.7% of all votes - 9th place in her party, just ahead of the outgoing parliamentary group leader and future party president Philipp Matthias Bregy.

By contrast, her record on initiatives is restrained: No demands of her own so far, only three question motions to the Federal Council - for example on human trafficking or the taxation of usufruct.

Can Yvonne Bürgin be parliamentary group president?

Several centrist members say a clear "yes" - with two "buts".

Firstly: attendance. At 92.5 percent, her attendance is well below the parliamentary group average. "Not every vote is equally important. What's more, she's still the mayor," says an insider. However, it is expected that she will sit in the council chamber more often as leader of the parliamentary group. Many expect her to relinquish her municipal office if she is elected.

Bürgin sat on the Zurich Cantonal Council for over ten years (2013-2023), where she was also the leader of the centrist parliamentary group. KEYSTONE

Secondly: experience in the federal parliament. Ten years on the cantonal council and four years leading the cantonal parliamentary group are solid, but more is needed for the national presidency - above all language skills in French and Italian and a good relationship with the powerful Council of States.

With 15 seats, the Center Party is the largest group there, and its members are considered self-confident and demanding. One National Councillor even calls them "a bunch of divas": "They want to sell every compromise and every success as their own victory. If Bürgin wants to keep the parliamentary group together, she has to make sure that the National Council group scores a goal."

What does Yvonne Bürgin say?

blue News confronted Bürgin with the points of criticism. On her relationship with the Council of States, she says: "I am very aware of this challenge. Many members of the Council of States have extensive executive experience from their time as government councillors - they are used to 'governing'. I would like to respond to this by listening to them, taking their views seriously and drawing on their experience."

Regarding the frequent absences, she explains: "Above all, it's a question of good organization. My absence rate was actually higher in the first year, but it reduced significantly in the second year. Today, I am practically always present during the session."

As parliamentary group president, she is expected to be even more present. To this end, she has "already repositioned herself and made clarifications to ensure the necessary resources". She has left open the question of whether she would relinquish her municipal presidency.

According to Smartvote, she sees the fact that she also represents clearly left-wing positions as an advantage: "The strength of the center lies precisely in its diversity. As a woman from the canton of Zurich, I sometimes bring different perspectives to the table than a colleague from Valais - but we still agree on many points. That's why I'm convinced that Philipp Matthias Bregy and I would make a strong duo."

Video from the department