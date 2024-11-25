The Zibelemärit attracts people to Bern early in the morning. (archive picture) Picture: Keystone

The traditional Zibelemärit began in Bern on Monday morning. Tens of thousands of visitors are expected to attend the folk festival in the federal city.

The traditional Zibelemärit began in Bern early on Monday morning.

Tens of thousands of people are expected and tens of thousands of tons of onions are usually on offer at the largest market in the city of Bern.

In the afternoon there is a confetti battle. Show more

The streets of the old town began to come alive shortly after 4 o'clock, as a reporter from the Keystone-SDA news agency reported. With temperatures just above freezing, the first onlookers strolled across the Bundesplatz and enjoyed the artfully woven onion braids.

The streets of the old town and the central squares had been completely cleared of snow. The snow drifts had also been removed so that there was enough space for the more than 400 market stalls.

Tons of onions, garlic, carrots, leeks and salsify are on sale at the Zibelemärit. Onlookers will also find many fairground stalls and open-air counters. The aroma of Chnobli bread and onion tart hangs over everything. By the afternoon at the latest, the confetti battle is likely to be crowded.

