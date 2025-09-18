The canton of Zug is taking in too much money. That's why the public sector is distributing CHF 200 million to premium payers. KEYSTONE

In the canton of Zug, health insurance premiums will fall by around 15 percent in 2026. The public sector will cover hospital costs for two years. The reason for this is the canton's high financial surplus.

No time? blue News summarizes for you In the canton of Zug, health insurance premiums will fall by around 15 percent in 2026.

The canton is distributing a CHF 200 million surplus from the state coffers to premium payers.

Zug will cover 99% of hospital costs in 2026 and 2027. The cantons are required by law to cover 55%.

With its premium gift, the canton of Zug is even significantly lowering the national average. This does not change the fact that the vast majority will pay higher premiums in 2026 than in 2025. Show more

"Premiums are rising throughout Switzerland. Throughout Switzerland? No! In a canton populated by indomitable people, they are falling." This is roughly the Asterix and Obelix-style explanation of what is happening in the canton of Zug.

While people in the rest of Switzerland will continue to pay more for their health insurance in 2026 than in the previous year, premiums in the financial center of Central Switzerland will be cheaper, as the Tages-Anzeiger reports.

The reason: Zug is swimming in money. Zug's Finance Director Heinz Tännler has 200 million Swiss francs that he can distribute to his citizens. He is doing this via healthcare costs - and in a remarkably pragmatic way: the canton will cover 99% of hospital costs in 2026 and 2027.

The law stipulates 55 percent. For procedural reasons, the canton cannot cover the entire financial costs of the hospitals, but has to leave them sitting on one percent, explains the Tages-Anzeiger.

Zug pushes Swiss premium cut

This step will make premiums around 15 percent cheaper for people in the canton of Zug, including inflation. Anyone paying CHF 500 per month in 2025 or CHF 6,000 per year will still pay CHF 425 per month in 2026 and save CHF 900 over the year as a whole.

The Zug premium gift is so large that it even has a noticeable effect on the national average. Nationwide premium growth will only be 0.2 to 0.3 percent in 2026. This is despite the fact that only 1.5% of the Swiss population lives in the canton of Zug.

For the other 98.5 percent of people in Switzerland, premiums will therefore continue to rise in the coming year - albeit less sharply than in recent periods. The KOF expects an average increase of 2.7 percent. Comparis assumes an increase of around 4 percent.

Healthcare costs are also rising in the canton of Zug

The fly in the ointment for Zug residents is that their premiums are likely to rise again as early as 2027. This is because costs are also rising for them. The one percent of hospital costs that health insurance companies cover and charge their policyholders will be higher in 2027 than in 2026.

Not to mention 2028, when the canton's windfall dries up and the health insurers once again have to cover 55% of hospital costs instead of just one. But who knows, perhaps the state coffers will have accumulated a new surplus by then, which Finance Director Tännler can distribute to taxpayers.