An AI profile of a Swiss policewoman is doing the rounds on Instagram. It contains revealing, sometimes pornographic content. According to the Zurich cantonal police, a fraudulent motive cannot be ruled out.

Lea Oetiker

At the end of December, photos and videos appeared on social media purporting to show German policewomen in skimpy clothing. In reality, however, they do not show real female officers - the images were generated using artificial intelligence. According to the Hamburg police, there are more and more of these "fake policewomen" profiles on the internet.

The invented female figures wear tight uniforms and appear decidedly provocative. Some videos also contain erotic or sexual innuendo.

Such AI profiles have also appeared in Switzerland. One of the characters calls herself "Yasmin". She pretends to be a policewoman with the Zurich cantonal police. Her profile description reads: "Dini Lieblingspolizistin" and the location "Zürich".

The profile of the fake AI policewoman has since been deleted. Screenshot Instagram

Her videos are captioned with Swiss German text and usually show her in a police car or in the office. At first glance, the footage does not appear particularly revealing, but then suddenly bikini pictures of "Yasmin" appear. The superimposed lettering also clearly plays with sexual innuendo. The clips received thousands of views, but the profile has since been deleted.

At first glance, the images and videos appear deceptively real. Only on closer inspection do doubts arise. The police cars, for example, have a slightly different color scheme to those in Switzerland and are more reminiscent of Berlin police vehicles. "TeleZüri" has confirmed that the images were created by AI. The Zurich cantonal police told blue News that they had reported the profile to the platform due to a copyright infringement.

A problem for years

It is impossible to say whether AI-generated profiles are actually on the rise. There are no figures available. "We don't record this statistically," explains Ralph Hirt, media spokesperson for the Zurich cantonal police. However, the authority has been observing the phenomenon for several years. Who exactly is behind such profiles also remains unclear: "The authorship cannot be generalized."

The fake profiles that concern the Zurich cantonal police are consistently reported to the platform operators. "The intentions of the profile operators can vary. However, a fraudulent motive cannot be ruled out," writes Hirt.

The cantonal police recommend consuming content on social media with a healthy dose of skepticism and questioning its veracity. Fraudulent profiles or fake profiles should also be reported. "The more reports we receive about a profile, the greater the chance that it will be blocked or removed by the network operator," says the media spokesperson.