The officers discovered a double bottom in the suitcase. Bundesamt für Zoll und Grenzsicherheit

Customs officers at Zurich Airport have discovered two prepared suitcases belonging to a Brazilian woman - containing a total of more than ten kilograms of cocaine. The second suitcase only turned up at the Lost & Found counter.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you On August 2, 2025, customs officers stopped a 42-year-old woman from Brazil at Zurich Airport.

They found 5.5 kilograms of cocaine in the false bottom of her suitcase.

A second, similarly prepared suitcase containing 4.6 kilograms of cocaine was discovered at the Lost & Found the next day. Show more

At Zurich Airport, employees of the Federal Office for Customs and Border Security (BAZG) have uncovered a major drug smuggling operation. According to the authorities, shortly before midnight on August 2, officers checked a 42-year-old Brazilian woman who had arrived from São Paulo via Lisbon and selected the green exit for undeclared goods.

When her suitcase was scanned, the X-ray machine revealed an anomaly: a double bottom. It contained almost 5.5 kilograms of cocaine. The customs officers also found a document from the Lost & Found counter - an indication that a second piece of luggage was still on its way.

The woman and the first suitcase were handed over to the Zurich cantonal police. A day later, police officers seized the missing piece of luggage at the Lost & Found counter at the airport. This suitcase was also fitted with a false bottom and contained a further 4.6 kilograms of cocaine.

Investigations into the origin, smuggling route and possible involvement of other people are ongoing.