New carry-on baggage rules will take effect at Zurich Airport starting Friday: Liquids up to two liters are permitted without a bag.

Starting December 8, CT scanners will be in use at Zurich Airport. Passengers can now leave their liquids and electronic devices in their carry-on luggage.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Starting Friday, up to two liters of liquids are allowed in carry-on luggage at Zurich Airport without a bag.

The rule applies only to departures from Zurich, not to transfer passengers.

This is made possible by the new CT scanners; different regulations may apply for return flights.

Starting Friday, passengers traveling from Zurich Airport may carry liquids in their carry-on luggage in containers with a capacity of up to two liters. It is no longer necessary to pack the liquids in a separate bag.

The new regulation applies to passengers who begin their journey in Zurich and undergo security screening in the security screening building (SKG), as Zurich Airport announced on Monday.

The previous regulations continue to apply to transfer passengers. The transition to the new system will take place at a later date.

New CT scanners enable three-dimensional analysis

The new CT scanners feature the latest technology, enable three-dimensional analysis of carry-on luggage, and are therefore capable of reliably screening liquids and electronic devices, the announcement continued.

As a result, starting Friday, liquids and electronic devices may remain in luggage at all security checkpoints in the security checkpoint building. This eliminates the need to pack liquids separately in bags.

Zurich Airport points out that double-walled bottles, such as thermoses, may only be carried if they are empty, as they pose a particular challenge during security screening. It also emphasizes that, depending on the airport, different regulations regarding permitted liquid quantities may still apply for the return trip.

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