The summer vacations have started - Zurich Airport is noticing this, but so is SBB. Here's what you need to know to travel without worries.

Lea Oetiker

It's summer vacation time. This also means that many people are traveling. Whether by plane or train.

Zurich Airport has a record number of passengers during the summer vacations.

Travelers should allow more time for checks and use online services.

SBB recommends flexible travel and offers luggage transportation. Show more

The summer vacations in Switzerland have begun - and with them the travel season. In June 2025, 2.93 million passengers flew through Zurich Airport - an increase of 4.5 percent compared to the previous year, according to a press release.

In addition, a total of 14.96 million travelers were counted in the first half of the year, the first time more than before the 2019 crisis. "On a half-year basis, we have thus reached a new passenger record in the history of Zurich Airport," Bettina Kunz, media spokesperson for Zurich Airport, told blue News.

"During these summer days, passenger volumes are relatively high on all days," she continues. However, weekend days are particularly popular travel days. "We expect the busiest weekend during the summer vacations to be next weekend or the weekend after next. That's when the first people return while others are still away," says Kunz.

According to Zurich Airport, a particularly large number of aircraft arrive and depart at the same time, especially in the morning, midday, afternoon and evening, in order to ensure good connection times for transfer passengers.

Travelers can prepare themselves

In addition, travelers flying to non-Schengen countries in particular should allow for more time at Zurich Airport. The reason for this: "In addition to the security check, passport control must also be passed - this includes London, for example," explains the media spokeswoman.

However, anyone who wants to help ensure a good travel experience at the airport can make preparations: For example, travelers can already check at home when packing what is allowed on the trip and what is not.

"We also advise passengers to use online check-in, check in their baggage at the self-bag drop machines at the airport, search for their flight on our website in advance and adhere to the check-in time displayed," it continues.

"Those who travel flexibly between Tuesday and Thursday"

There are also things you can do at SBB to make your travel experience a pleasant one. "If you can be flexible, we recommend traveling between Tuesday and Thursday," Sabrina Schellenberg, SBB media spokesperson, told blue News.

Capacity utilization varies depending on the route, time of day and season. "Most passengers travel at typical commuter times, i.e. during the week before and after the start of the working day," explains Schellenberg.

In summer, travelers are traditionally drawn to the most popular Swiss vacation destinations - above all Ticino, Valais and Graubünden. In international passenger traffic, major cities such as Milan, Paris and Munich are very popular. City breaks to Amsterdam, Berlin, Vienna and Rome are also increasingly popular.

Record year 2024

Interest in seaside vacation destinations is also on the rise, especially in summer: destinations such as Marseille, the Italian Mediterranean coast, the Adriatic and the North Sea are becoming increasingly popular.

And: "For those who like to travel without heavy luggage, we recommend checking in your luggage. There is the option of having your luggage transported from door to door, from station to station, from station to door or from door to station," says Schellenberg. Those who do not wish to check in their luggage are advised to travel on less busy trains - and to take a seat downstairs on double-decker trains.

SBB does not provide any information on travel figures for individual weeks. In 2024, however, the number of passengers reached a new record of 1.39 million.

