122 affordable apartments are currently being built in Zurich's Hardau I housing estate, for which interested parties can apply until September 25. © Stadt Zürich / Visualisierung Nightnurse

The city of Zurich is launching the application process for the new Hardau I housing estate. Most of the 122 low-cost apartments are suitable for families with children, and a third are subsidized.

Andreas Fischer

No time? blue News summarizes for you 122 new apartments are currently being built in Zurich's Kreis 4 district and should be ready for occupancy next summer.

The city of Zurich has designed the new Hardau I housing estate to be family-friendly and car-free.

Applications for the affordable housing are now open. Show more

Vacancies, rising rents, shrinking living space: the situation on the housing market is becoming increasingly precarious. For once, there is good news from Zurich: The letting of apartments in the new Hardau I municipal housing estate has begun.

122 apartments are currently being built on the site not far from the four Hardau towers in district 4 and should be ready for occupancy in summer 2026. The new housing estate consists of two buildings. The new construction was necessary because the old housing estate on the same site no longer met modern requirements.

The city of Zurich is offering affordable housing for around 360 people on the site. Two thirds of the apartments are large family apartments with 4 or 4.5 rooms, which are offered according to the cost-rent principle. A 4-room apartment costs CHF 1850 gross per month, a 3-room apartment CHF 1590.

Work is still being carried out on the apartments in the Hardau I development, but the kitchen units are already in place. © Stadt Zürich / Amt für Hochbauten, Juliet Haller

A special feature of the new Hardau I housing estate, which also includes a kindergarten, commercial units and a common room: Anyone wishing to move into the modern and sleek apartments must not have a car.

Designed as a low-car estate, there is no underground parking garage. For exceptional cases, there are six disabled parking spaces and 25 parking spaces in the neighboring parking garage. There are a total of 408 bicycle parking spaces.

According to the City of Zurich, interested parties can now apply online for an apartment in the Hardau I development. The deadline is September 25.