Attending the Serbian Orthodox Church in Zurich's Glattstegweg is becoming a nuisance for many worshippers: a shortage of parking spaces and strict controls are putting a strain on Sunday services.

The Serbian Orthodox parish in Zurich's Glattstegweg is facing an unexpected problem: attending church on Sundays is becoming an increasingly expensive affair for worshippers.

The reason for this is increased parking controls by the city police during church services. An annoyance for parishioners already plagued by building sites and a lack of parking spaces, as "Inside Paradeplatz" reports.

"It hails fines instead of goodwill"

"It almost seems like a targeted campaign," complain churchgoers anonymously. They feel downright persecuted by the controls. Older members of the congregation and families in particular, who often have to travel longer distances, feel that they are at a great disadvantage as a result of the measure. "The police shouldn't be hunting down churchgoers on a Sunday morning," says one parishioner angrily.

The Zurich city police reject the accusations. "We carry out checks because local residents have complained about parking situations during church services," explains a spokesperson. There can be no question of targeted operations against the congregation.

A tense parking situation

The parking shortage around Glattstegweg has been exacerbated by roadworks and the removal of parking spaces. Alternative suggestions from the police, such as the use of public transport or distant parking facilities, have met with little understanding from those affected. "Our church is a social meeting place. Many of the older members are dependent on their cars," explains one parishioner.

Churchgoers would like to see more goodwill from the city. "No buses should be handed out on Sundays, at least not in this tense situation," says one church member. The demand: short-term solutions such as temporary alternative parking spaces and less strict controls during church services.

