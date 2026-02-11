Not squeamish with each other: Përparim Avdili and Jacqueline Badran. Keystone / Bildmontage blue News

SP National Councillor Jacqueline Badran intervenes in the Zurich city council election campaign and reproaches an "FDP guy". The FDP candidate in question, Përparim Avdili, reacts promptly.

No time? blue News summarizes for you According to a poll, Tobias Langenegger (SP) and Përparim Avdili (FDP) are virtually tied in the race for the ninth seat in Zurich's city government.

In an election campaign video for Langenegger, SP National Councillor Jacqueline Badran accuses Avdili of wanting to take action against non-profit housing, to which he publicly counters.

Avdili emphasizes that he supports more affordable housing, but criticizes the red-green strategy. Show more

In just under a month, the voters of Zurich will decide who will sit in the city government in the coming legislative period. Six incumbents are standing for re-election, three seats are up for grabs because Corine Mauch, André Odermatt (both SP) and Filippo Leutenegger (FDP) are not standing again.

According to a poll conducted by the Sotomo research institute on behalf of the "Tages-Anzeiger" newspaper, the race for the ninth seat looks to be close. Tobias Langenegger (SP) and Përparim Avdili (FDP) in ninth and tenth place are separated by just 1 percentage point.

This starting position is probably one of the reasons why Langenegger recently called in reinforcements in the form of party colleague Jacqueline Badran in an election campaign video. In it, the National Councillor attacks Avdili directly and accuses him of wanting to abolish the City of Zurich's target of one third of all rental apartments being non-profit by 2050. Badran refers to him as an "FDP guy" and does not mention Avdili by name.

"It's me, the nameless FDP guy"

Avdili reacted and took up the video clip in a post of his own on his Instagram profile. "Hey Jacqueline Badran, it's me, the nameless FDP guy," he begins his statement. He is not against a third of affordable housing, "but I am against the Badran-Gaga policy that has brought us this housing crisis".

It's nothing new that election campaigns are sometimes fought tooth and nail. Avdili takes Badran's statements in good sport: "I am constantly confronted with massive insults in my election campaign - 'FDP guy' is certainly not one of them," he says when asked by blue News. And he assumes that, conversely, Jacqueline Badran is not particularly sensitive to exaggerations either.

Criticism of the left-wing interpretation of the one-third target

Avdili also disagrees with Badran's criticism in terms of content: "I am not against the one-third target and certainly not against more affordable housing." However, he is bothered by the political interpretation of the one-third target by the red-green party: As the state cannot build as quickly as private individuals, building projects have to be constantly blocked in order to stick to the one-third target. According to Avdili, this also affects projects in which "in some cases even more than a third of affordable apartments are planned".

"As a result, this interpretation leads to fewer, not more, affordable apartments being built in absolute terms," says Avdili. His solution: using income limits to ensure that affordable housing is no longer occupied by top earners.

Jacqueline Badran has not yet responded to an inquiry from blue News.