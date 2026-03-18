The small municipality of Regensberg in the canton of Zurich has financial problems. Bild: Keystone/Michael Buholzer (Archivbild)

Despite high taxes, the small municipality of Regensberg in the canton of Zurich is struggling to survive financially. Now residents are joining forces to preserve the independence of their village.

Oliver Kohlmaier

No time? blue News summarizes for you The small village of Regensberg in the canton of Zurich is fighting for survival despite high taxes - and thus for the independence of the municipality.

Around a dozen Regensberg residents now want to help their home town indirectly and build new apartments. A larger population should increase tax revenue.

The newly founded building cooperative wants to build 41 apartments for 60 to 80 people and thus also contribute to a rejuvenation of the population. Show more

Regensberg has been struggling with a structural deficit in the canton of Zurich for years. This means that the municipality does not receive enough money to fulfill its tasks. And the deficit continues to grow, even though the tax rate was recently increased once again - to 115%. If Regensberg's finances do not improve, there is a risk that the municipality will lose its independence.

However, 13 Regensberg residents do not want to simply accept this and want to help their home town, at least indirectly. To this end, they have founded a building cooperative to create new living space. The reasoning behind this: more residents bring more tax revenue. A total of 41 apartments are to be built, as reported by the Tages-Anzeiger newspaper.

Population to grow by 15 percent

The Pünt building cooperative, named after the meadow on which the buildings are to be erected, is expecting 60 to 80 new residents for the municipality. With a population of 477 people (as at the end of 2024), this represents an increase of 15 percent.

Markus Seiler, board member of the building cooperative, also wants to achieve a rejuvenation of the village, as he tells the newspaper. After all, Regensberg has the fourth-highest average age in the canton. The aim is to have enough pupils for the local elementary school. A connected, four-storey building with 41 apartments, each with two to four rooms, is planned. If everything goes according to plan, the building permit could be issued next year and construction work could begin in 2028.

Large apartments to go to families

The cooperative plans to finance the construction project from various sources, including cooperative share certificates, member loans, state subsidies for non-profit cooperatives and mortgages from banks.

The project will give preference to tenants from the upper middle class and the larger 4- and 5-room apartments will be rented to families with children. These goals of the building cooperatives could hardly be realized through private ownership, says Seiler "Due to the attractive location, such apartments in Regensberg would primarily be investment properties, not living space in the sense of the formulated goals"

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