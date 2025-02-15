  1. Residential Customers
Complaint from local resident Zurich company has been operating for 20 years, sometimes without a permit

Sven Ziegler

15.2.2025

Suter Industries has been testing without a permit for 20 years.
Screenshot Google Maps

A local resident in Turbenthal ZH complains about the smell of exhaust fumes from Suter Industries. The company has been testing engines for 20 years - without the necessary environmental permit. Now the canton is taking action.

15.02.2025, 15:38

15.02.2025, 15:39

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • Suter Industries from Turbenthal ZH has been testing engines without an environmental permit for 20 years
  • The canton of Zurich demands remediation, but residents continue to complain about the stench
  • Company acknowledges oversight and installs filters, but problems remain
The renowned company Suter Industries from Turbenthal ZH, known for its world champion motorcycles and its collaboration with Hollywood star Keanu Reeves, is causing a stir.

A local resident complained to the "Landbote" newspaper about smelly exhaust fumes. Now an investigation reveals: The company has been testing engines without an air hygiene permit for 20 years.

The affected resident, who wishes to remain anonymous, describes how black and bluish smoke comes out of Suter Industries' chimneys. "It makes me sick," he told the "Landbote" newspaper. The smell of diesel can even be detected from over a kilometer away.

During an inspection in 2024, the Cantonal Office for Waste, Water, Energy and Air (Awel) found that the company did not have a permit for the exhaust fumes. Such a requirement had been stipulated when the industrial building was constructed in 2002. According to building department spokeswoman Isabelle Rüegg, the use of the building was still unclear at the time, so a permit application was requested but never submitted.

Five years for measures

Suter Industries, which tests engines for ships, aircraft and armaments as well as racing engines, is surprised. Head of Development Reto Karrer, who has been with the company since 2003, emphasizes that the omission is now being rectified. According to the law, the company has five years to clean up the system. However, there is no threat of fines.

After the official visit, Suter Industries reacted immediately, adapting chimneys and installing filters. However, the local resident criticizes that the stench persists.

The Awel confirms improvements, but is planning further investigations. Alternative odor sources, such as neighboring garages or a fireplace in the home of founder Eskil Suter, are also being considered.

