The former managing director and resigned president of the Frohheim building cooperative are alleged to have defrauded the cooperative of CHF 2.6 million. The managing director has partially confessed.

In the beginning, rents were increased by 30 percent. The nasty surprise for the residents of the Frohheim BGF building cooperative in Zurich was the reason to take a close look at the accounts. This revealed a system with which, according to the current state of investigations, the former management had pocketed millions. Nothing has yet been legally proven, no verdict has been reached and the presumption of innocence applies.

Enrico Magro, who joined the cooperative's board in 2023, demanded to see the accounts because of the massive rent mark-up. What he discovered step by step was not mismanagement, but a managing director and a president who were enriching themselves. According to the investigations carried out by a business detective agency on behalf of the Board of Directors, the damage to the cooperative amounted to 2.6 million francs. According to the "Tages-Anzeiger" newspaper, the board assumes that further offenses have been committed that have not yet been discovered.

On Friday evening, the BGF Board informed the members about the status of the investigation. The management of the Frohheim cooperative, which has now been completely reappointed, has charged the former managing director and the former president with mismanagement, private bribery, forgery of documents and fraud.

Kickbacks and invented services

Enrico Magro is a lawyer himself and knows his way around housing cooperatives; he is involved in several, writes the Tages-Anzeiger. The rent surcharge was understandable in the situation at the time, he says, but he needed more financial information to make it clear to the residents.

In the process, he discovered irregularities, whereupon the then managing director confessed to having received kickbacks - illegal repayments - for contracts he had awarded to a brokerage firm and other companies. It took a little longer before the then president of the cooperative also admitted to being part of the fraud scheme. The board suggested that he resign from office, which he eventually did.

The commission of inquiry, consisting of the lawyer Cornel Borbély and the firm BDO Forensics, uncovered two main methods of fraud: Kickbacks and unauthorized payments via the subsidiary SE Portfolio 1 AG. The cooperative always worked with the same broker for real estate purchases, which resulted in substantial fees. Some of this money is said to have flowed back to the two defendants. However, the cooperative did not pay inflated prices for properties.

The second method of fraud concerned the subsidiary SE Portfolio 1 AG, some of whose invoices did not show any traceable consideration. This led to a further loss of around CHF 1.3 million. In addition, BGF repeatedly purchased expensive cars for business use under the old managing director and sold them shortly afterwards at a significant loss in value.

Other board members also received too much

According to the findings of the investigation, the other board members also received excessive payments - the damage amounted to CHF 800,000 over ten years.

The board of the Frohheim building cooperative has called on all those accused to repay the money they received unlawfully. There is a certain willingness to do so, but not to the necessary extent, according to Magro, who has since taken over the chairmanship. The current board is also considering taking legal action against the other board members.

The BGF has filled all management positions and introduced an audit committee, which is made up of residents and has access to all figures. Despite the financial loss, the cooperative is still in a solid position, with annual rental income of around CHF 20 million.

Frohheim cooperative is financially sound

According to the Tages-Anzeiger, the fact that the managing director and the president were able to fork out money for so long is also due to the fact that the Frohheim building cooperative had a reputation for being very well managed. It grew strongly during the term of office of the accused managing director. It appears that the head of the cooperative made additional income possible, from which he then helped himself generously.

The financial basis of the BGF is not endangered by the fraud. The rental income from the 1250 apartments brings in 20 million francs a year. Even the 30 percent rent increase was ultimately not necessary.

