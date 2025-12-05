"Travis the Creator" tricked women into believing he could promote their careers in the fashion, modeling and music business. The Zurich District Court acquitted the influencer of the charge of rape. (archive image) Keystone

The Zurich District Court has acquitted the influencer "Travis the Creator" of multiple charges of rape. The public prosecutor had demanded six years in prison.

Keystone-SDA SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you The Zurich District Court has acquitted the influencer "Travis The Creator" of multiple counts of rape.

The influencer will only be punished for a forwarded image - to 30 daily rates of 30 francs each.

"Travis The Creator" and the public prosecutor's office can appeal the verdict. Show more

On Friday, the Zurich District Court acquitted the influencer "Travis the Creator" of multiple counts of rape and multiple counts of sexual assault.

The 30-year-old only received a fine of 30 daily rates of 30 francs for a forwarded image.

The public prosecutor's office demanded a prison sentence of six years and a 12-year ban from the country for the influencer from Ghana, who has a criminal record. His lawyer demanded an acquittal because everything had been consensual.

"Travis" pretended to want to promote the women's careers in the fashion, modeling and music business. To "loosen up" the women during photo shoots, he used the slogan "Don't be shy". The verdict is not yet final. Both "Travis" and the public prosecutor can appeal.