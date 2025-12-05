The public prosecutor's office demanded a prison sentence of six years and a 12-year ban from the country for the influencer from Ghana, who has a criminal record. His lawyer demanded an acquittal because everything had been consensual.
"Travis" pretended to want to promote the women's careers in the fashion, modeling and music business. To "loosen up" the women during photo shoots, he used the slogan "Don't be shy". The verdict is not yet final. Both "Travis" and the public prosecutor can appeal.