The Zurich bar "Enfant terrible" is criticizing the fact that its former premises in Zurich are now being used for pop-ups. They speak of gentrification and unfair temporary use. The administration takes a different view.

The operators accuse the owners of gentrification and a "notice to quit" and demand that pop-ups critically question the vacancy.

The property management, on the other hand, emphasizes that interim uses such as pop-ups revitalize neighbourhoods and make sense during project development.

At the end of April 2024, the "Enfant terrible" bar had to leave its location at Zentralstrasse 156 in Zurich's Kreis 3 district after more than ten years. The reason: the owners of the property want to build apartments on the site.

For a long time, it was not clear where the bar could move to. From 24 May 2024 until December, it was able to take up residence in the Kern Bar in Zurich. It has now found a permanent location in Kreis 3 again.

All's well that ends well? Not quite.

Band "Hecht" organizes "release party"

Since the "enfant terrible" had to leave the location on Zentralstrasse, the premises have been rented out for pop-ups. These are temporary eateries or restaurants that are open for a short time and are often run in different or unusual locations.

The Swiss band "Hecht" has also used the premises. In mid-September, the band invited fans and media representatives to a release party to celebrate their new album. The band presented their work for three hours, commenting on each song and telling anecdotes.

For the "Enfant Terrible" owners, it was clear after this event at the latest: "Our location is now a hip pop-up".

But Hecht is not the only pop-up in the former premises of the "enfant terrible": From October 18 to November 29, there will be the next pop-up - this time a bar.

Empty premises should be critically scrutinized

Why does the "enfant terrible" still care what happened to the old premises? "We believe that pop-ups have a responsibility to critically question the reason for vacant premises," write the bar operators at the request of blue News.

All too often, such vacancies are no coincidence, but part of a targeted strategy by landlords. "If pop-ups do not check these backgrounds, they inevitably become part of this game - and thus share responsibility for a situation in which property owners give notice of termination as a precautionary measure without having to fear financial losses," says the bar.

The former pub on Zentralstrasse is therefore not simply a vacant property, but "an exemplary example of the politically explosive reality shaped by capitalist logic in connection with rental policy and gentrification processes in Zurich."

Pop-ups would harm the gastronomic culture

"It should be mentioned that we make a distinction between operators who temporarily use vacant buildings out of necessity - for example after their own premises have been terminated or for financial reasons - and those who do it 'just for fun'," the "enfant terrible" told blue News.

Pop-ups would also harm the existing restaurant culture. "The short leases often prevent a real connection to the district and therefore a sense of responsibility towards the neighborhood," says the bar.

And further: "This results in resentment and noise complaints and means that suitable spaces are rented out as offices instead."

The bar believes that politics is partly responsible: "Pop-up permits are currently easy to obtain - regardless of whether you have gastronomic experience or knowledge of the legal basis," says the "enfant terrible".

The requirements sometimes differ greatly from those that apply to regular businesses. "This ultimately leads to a devaluation of the profession of restaurateurs, who have to deal with complex regulations," says the bar.

The bar did not wish to respond to further questions from blue News.

Administration does not want to comment on statements

"The properties have been in a project development phase for some time," writes Lea Bürgi from Sihlestate at the request of blue News. They manage the premises at Zentralstrasse 156. "It has been known since 2016 that a construction project is planned," says Bürgi.

During this time, the premises were sublet several times on a temporary basis in order to "enable sensible interim use until the project starts."

They do not want to comment on the individual public statements: "We respect that there may be different perspectives," says Bürgi. "All decisions were always made on the basis of the facts known at the time and within the framework of the contractual provisions and were communicated openly."

He continues: "Interim uses offer the opportunity to revitalize spaces in transitional phases and avoid vacancies. They create space for new ideas, creative formats and temporary projects that can contribute to the diversity and dynamism of a neighborhood. At the same time, they enable flexible use until the future use of a property has been decided. In this way, temporary uses make a pragmatic and constructive contribution to neighborhood development."

Bürgi did not want to answer blue News' question as to why pop-ups are being held in her premises of all places. She referred to the owner, GEPA Beteiligungs AG.

The board of directors of GEPA Beteiligungs AG includes a former FDP district judge from Aargau and a real estate expert. In response to an inquiry from blue News, they wrote that they do not provide the media with any information on "current or past tenant relationships or internal business decisions". Therefore, they also do not answer the question.

"It is customary to rent out catering space for a certain period of time"

But what do such pop-ups mean for Zurich's restaurant scene? Valentin Diem from Gastro Zürich has the answers. He is a restaurateur and runs pop-ups himself, such as Soi Thai in Zurich, and knows the scene well. From his point of view, it is worth differentiating more precisely: is the "enfant terrible" attacking pop-ups - or is it rather criticizing the fact that an existing restaurant has had to give up its location?

"Basically, this is a commercial lease that is usually negotiated for a specific term," says Diem. He does not know the specific contract of the bar, but freedom of contract applies in this area. Tenancy law for apartments is different.

"It is common to rent out catering space for a certain period of time - this can range from one day to several decades and initially has nothing to do with pop-ups," explains Diem.

If pop-ups were to take place within an already approved catering space, only the patent would have to be transferred from the previous patent holder to the new operator. "The process is the same as for any regular change of operator," says Diem.

If the area is not a licensed catering area, it is possible to apply for a permit for events. Either four consecutive weeks or twelve individual days can be approved per plot and year. "In this case, no building permits need to be submitted, but a fire protection concept does," explains Diem. "The cantonal laboratory often also checks whether work is being carried out correctly in terms of hygiene."

Depending on the location and type of event, certain noise regulations must also be observed. In principle, anyone can run a catering business in a licensed area, provided they obtain the required patent.

Pop-ups can be an opportunity for entrepreneurs

The landlord patent was abolished in Zurich in the 1990s. "Whether this is a good thing or not is ultimately up to the guest," says Diem. The liberalization at the time led to the emergence of an extraordinary variety of gastronomic offerings in Zurich, which many guests perceive as attractive. "I don't think this has led to a devaluation of the profession," says Diem.

On the contrary: pop-ups can be a real opportunity, especially for young entrepreneurs. A proper restaurant would quickly cost several 100,000 francs - just for expert opinions, ventilation systems and renovations.

A temporary solution, on the other hand, makes it possible to start your own business with less risk. "It gives young people the opportunity to try things out," says Diem. Pop-ups are also popular with established restaurateurs.

Diem assumes that objections were raised against the construction project - which is now leading to a delay. Instead of vacancies in the district, pop-ups are intended to create something new and lively for a certain period of time.

Pop-ups in Zurich are a result of rising rents

This is also the view of urban researcher Ifigeneia Dimitrakou from the University of Zurich. She recently explained to the local media outlet "Tsüri.ch" that pop-ups mainly arise when properties are empty or waiting to be repurposed: "Not because they are worthless, but because there is no other use for them at the moment."

Dimitrakou told "Tsüri" that the phenomenon in booming cities such as Zurich "cannot be explained by a crisis, but as an expression of a structural change that favors short-term income through temporary use". While owners bridge vacancies, smaller companies or online stores in particular use the opportunity to try out new concepts - but increasingly large brands too.

Although pop-ups can revitalize districts, they are not a driver of social displacement, according to Dimitrakou: "Pop-ups do not cause gentrification, but they do reflect it." This means they are less an innovation than a symptom of a tight real estate market.

