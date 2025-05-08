Mascotte The Corso House with the Mascotte club near Zurich's Bellevue. Image: Keystone The Mascotte looks back on a long history. Since 1916, culture enthusiasts have been meeting on the 1st floor of the Corso House - the club will close in June (picture from 1976). Image: Keystone Film scenes were also shot in the club: Pictured: Bill Ramsey rehearsing a beat song he composed with the Jay Five in 1968. Image: Keystone The audience at the Miss Travel contest at the Dancing Mascotte on November 7, 1967. Image: Keystone Mascotte The Corso House with the Mascotte club near Zurich's Bellevue. Image: Keystone The Mascotte looks back on a long history. Since 1916, culture enthusiasts have been meeting on the 1st floor of the Corso House - the club will close in June (picture from 1976). Image: Keystone Film scenes were also shot in the club: Pictured: Bill Ramsey rehearsing a beat song he composed with the Jay Five in 1968. Image: Keystone The audience at the Miss Travel contest at the Dancing Mascotte on November 7, 1967. Image: Keystone

The traditional Zurich club Mascotte is closing in June after more than a century. Co-owner Alfonso Siegrist cites changes in the way young people go out as one of the main reasons.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Zurich club Mascotte closes in June after more than 100 years due to a change in going-out habits and declining income.

Despite a rich history with performances by stars such as Louis Armstrong and The XX, the operators decided not to renew the lease.

The future focus will be on the Plaza Club, while the future of the listed building remains uncertain following its renovation. Show more

After more than a century, the traditional Zurich club Mascotte is closing its doors in June. The closing weekend takes place from June 12 to 14.

The operators, including Alfonso Siegrist, attribute the closure to changes in going out behavior and falling bar sales. "The way young people go out has changed significantly since coronavirus. Healthier lifestyles - no more partying the night away," says Siegrist in an interview with the Tages-Anzeiger newspaper.

This has led to a drop in income of up to 30 percent. In addition, numerous open-air events and pop-ups in Zurich have made it more difficult to run the club.

Numerous prominent acts have performed

The club, which has existed since 1916, has a rich history and has hosted numerous concerts and parties. Well-known bands such as Arcade Fire, The XX and Die Toten Hosen have performed here - and greats such as Josephine Baker and Louis Armstrong have also taken to the stage.

Despite this illustrious past, the operators feel compelled to let the lease expire and concentrate on other projects.

Future of the building uncertain

In the interview, Alfonso Siegrist explains that the closure will take place before the summer, as this time of year is particularly difficult for clubs without an outdoor area. Adjustments such as a new light show or a new interior would have been necessary, but the upcoming renovation of the listed Corso building would have required a two-year move out. Instead, the operators want to concentrate on the Plaza in District 4 and double the number of concerts there.

The future of the Mascotte building after the renovation is still unclear. Alfonso Siegrist emphasizes the importance of live concerts and hopes that the city of Zurich will continue to support the cultural scene in order to maintain the diversity and vibrancy of the club and concert landscape.