The Silberkugel on Bleicherweg in Zurich is closing. Picture: Keystone

An era is coming to an end: the last burgers will be served at the Silberkugel on Bleicherweg in Zurich today. The once pioneering diner is thus losing its most traditional location.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Zurich's Silberkugel on Bleicherweg is closing for good after 61 years.

In the 1980s, the fast food chain had over 30 branches in Switzerland.

Only one location in Zurich-Oerlikon remains. Show more

Lunch marks the end of a culinary history in Zurich that has shaped entire generations:

The Silberkugel on Bleicherweg serves its last burgers. After that, the revolving doors of the iconic restaurant will remain closed forever. This is reported by the financial portal "Inside Paradeplatz"

The chain was known for its silver counters, its "silver beefies" with fries and cocktail sauce - and for the fact that orders were still taken in the traditional way with a pad and pen.

The Silberkugel was founded in the 1960s by gastronomy pioneer Ueli Prager, who is also responsible for the Mövenpick brand and the Würenlos service station.

What began in Zurich as the Swiss answer to American diners grew to 30 branches in the 1980s. Back then, fast food was considered exotic, burgers were an experience - and were initially served with a knife and fork in Switzerland.

Location in Zurich-Oerlikon lives on

Most recently, however, the location on Bleicherweg struggled with difficulties. A building site directly in front of the building slowed down the spontaneous influx of customers, regulars remained loyal out of nostalgia, but that was no longer enough.

A piece of history was already lost in 2024 when Maria Huber - the longest-serving employee for 43 years - retired. "There wasn't much going on anymore," she said when she left.

For burger fans, there is only one consolation: the silver bullet lives on in Zurich-Oerlikon. Anyone looking for that special retro charm will have to head there from tomorrow.

More videos from the department