Car parking spaces are to be removed at Bürkliplatz (foreground) and Enge harbor (background). These are particularly attractive areas for coach operators and their customers. KEYSTONE

Zurich is abolishing parking spaces for cars, enraging the coach industry. The Zurich Car Travel Association has lodged an objection to the plans. The background to this is the redesign of the spaces around the lake basin.

No time? blue News summarizes for you The city of Zurich is planning to remove central car parking spaces at Bürkliplatz and Hafen Enge in favor of green spaces and cycle routes.

Tourism and transport associations oppose the decision and emphasize the importance of parking facilities for coaches close to the city center.

The design plan envisages new coach parking spaces further away from the lakeshore. Show more

The coach stops, the tourists get out and stand directly in front of their photo subjects: at Bürkliplatz it is the lake with the Alps in the background, at Enge harbor it is also Lake Zurich with the Belle Epoque mile of the Utoquai. Once the visitors have taken their photos, they get on the bus and are chauffeured to the next highlight of their trip to Switzerland.

But this will soon come to an end, as the Tages-Anzeiger reports. The city of Zurich is planning to remove the seven car parking spaces at Enge harbour and the two particularly popular ones at Bürkliplatz. In their place, a green promenade and a cycle route are to be created. The city is offering a replacement for the large parking spaces further away from the lakeshore. In future, tourists will have to walk to see Zurich's lakeshore.

The Zurich Car Travel Association is opposed to this. It criticizes the fact that there are already too few parking spaces for buses in the city centre. The industry organization has lodged an objection to the removal of two particularly attractive locations.

Cars should move away from the lakeshore

A Polish car driver expresses his incomprehension about the city's plans. He wonders where he should park if the yellow-marked car parking spaces at Enge harbor are removed. These spaces are popular with drivers and tourists because of their proximity to the lake and the moderate parking fee of four francs per hour. A French car driver describes the parking situation in Zurich as "very difficult" and criticizes the fact that the city wants to attract tourists but not coaches.

The redesign of the harbor promenade was approved by the Zurich city parliament with a budget of CHF 12.2 million. The SVP criticized the removal of the car parking spaces. Tanja Huber from Grün Stadt Zürich explains that in future there will be two car parking spaces on Stockerstrasse and five on Alfred-Escher-Strasse - not far from the lakeshore, but no longer directly on it.

Car parking spaces on General-Guisan-Quai are also to make way for a two-way cycle path, among other things.

Industry fights for its place on the lake

Together with Hans Meier Tourist AG, the Zurich Car Travel Association has lodged an objection to the removal of the parking spaces at Bürkliplatz, as the Tages-Anzeiger has investigated. The appeal against the removal of the spaces at Enge harbor has already been rejected by the responsible authorities. Zurich's lake basin is described as a jewel in city tours, says Madeleine Meier, Managing Director of Hans Meier Tourist AG. Beautifying it makes sense - but not at the expense of tourists, she insists.

The Swiss Car Travel Association and the Swiss Commercial Vehicle Association (Astag) also support the fight of their Zurich colleagues. They are concerned about the displacement of coaches from city centers. Centrally located stopping places are of great importance to the industry.

The Astag recognizes that the voters of the city of Zurich decided in 2020 to build preferential cycle routes. It is convinced that there are alternatives to removing the best parking spaces that meet the needs of cyclists.

The Civil Engineering Office is currently examining the objection. Evelyne Richiger from the Civil Engineering Office explains that no further information can be provided due to the ongoing proceedings.