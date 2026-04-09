The artificial Glattparksee in Opfikon ZH. Archivbild: Keystone

A woman finds a toddler unattended in Zurich's Glattpark. Only later does she meet a caregiver who approaches the boy - and voices harsh criticism.

Dominik Müller

No time? blue News summarizes for you A woman discovered a two-year-old boy walking alone near Glattpark in Opfikon ZH.

Only later did she come across a caregiver of a group of children who apparently did not notice the boy was missing.

It remains unclear which daycare center the boy belongs to. Show more

A woman from Zurich discovered an abandoned toddler near the Glattparksee lake in Opfikon ZH - right on the border with the city of Zurich - a week ago. The woman was out walking at around 10.20 a.m. on Thursday when she noticed a two-year-old boy at the edge of the forest.

"You could see from a distance that he was somehow lost," she told 20 Minuten."He was standing there on his own, and when I got closer, I saw how tearful he was."

At first, she assumed that the boy belonged to a nearby group of children - but this was not the case. It was only when she saw movement in a small forest and walked there with the boy that she came across a caregiver who approached the boy.

"They had simply forgotten about him"

For the woman, the incident raises questions. "He had been alone for some time. They had simply forgotten about him," she is quoted as saying by "20 Minuten". She was particularly irritated by the carer's reaction: "She nonchalantly acted as if nothing was wrong."

The boy was "really desperate and frightened". She made the incident public out of concern that the parents might not find out about it.

It is still unclear which daycare center or playgroup the child belongs to. When asked by "20 Minuten", several facilities in the area stated that they were not affected and were not aware of any such incident.

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