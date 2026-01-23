Diengigro70 Machern doch die ZÃ¼rcher alles selbst mit dem 3D Drucker. Der Strom dazu kommt einfach so aus der Steckdose. Was Blaulicht Organisationen Betrifft ist in ZÃ¼rich so wie so nicht viel zu retten.

Diengigro70 Es wird in ZÃ¼rich davon getrÃ¤umt, dass die Einkaufstouristen mit dem Velo anreisen. Genau so wie vor dem Gotthard, stehen die Autos bei Feiertagen in der Zentralschweiz, oder fÃ¼r den Sonntagseinkauf, in ZÃ¼rich in der Kolonne. Der Verkehr wird grundsÃ¤tzlich nicht abnehmen, weil die BevÃ¶lkerung wÃ¤chst. Aber die Hoffnung stirbt bekanntlich zuletzt.

Velostadt..? Ich vermute mal, dass dann nichts mehr gebaut wird in ZÃ¼rich und den weiteren StÃ¤dten, die so unglaublich auf GrÃ¼n machen. Das ist doch schÃ¶n! Den Handwerkern aller Art, wird es somit unmÃ¶glich gemacht, ihre Arbeit zu erledigen. Oder sollen diese mit dem Velo anrÃ¼cken? Auch StÃ¤dte benÃ¶tigen mal einen Elektriker, Maurer etc. Was macht die Feuerwehr, Polizei, Rettungsdienste? Und einfach die ParkgebÃ¼hren zu erhÃ¶hen ist auch keine LÃ¶sung. Es wird nie und nimmer weniger Autos auf den Strassen geben. Die Schweiz darf ja jetzt eine ungebremste Einwohnerzahl haben, ergo mehr Fahrzeuge. Naives Wunschdenken ist wohl modern geworden. Was ist blos los, in den Schweizer-RegierungskÃ¶pfen. Seit Corona stimmt da was nicht.

"Christmas carols have been playing from morning to night since the first Advent"

Zurich wants to become a bike-friendly city. But despite referendums and millions in investments, many cyclists still feel like second-class road users. What’s the problem? blue News investigated.

Controversial Transportation Policy Zurich dreams of becoming a bike-friendly city—but the reality on the streets is quite different

Short on time? blue News has the highlights for you It has been nearly six years since Zurich’s voters clearly approved the priority bike routes by a clear margin, with over 70 percent voting in favor.

By 2031, a 130-kilometer network is to be created that will provide cyclists with safe and direct routes across the city.

So far, cyclists have benefited from the new routes only in certain areas, as the infrastructure remains incomplete in many places and some sections continue to pose problems.

The city primarily blames objections, legal proceedings, and complex planning processes for the delays, while Pro Velo also sees political resistance to change as an obstacle. Summary created with

Anyone who cycles through city of Zurich probably knows the feeling: You’re riding along a wide bike lane for a stretch, and a few hundred meters later, it ends abruptly. Then you have to continue squeezed between cars, construction sites, and tram tracks.

Zurich, a City for Cyclists—Just a Dream?

Over the past 20 years, Zurich voters have almost always voted “yes” on major bicycle initiatives. The Bicycle Priority Routes (VVR) were also overwhelmingly approved in September 2020, with over 70 percent of the vote.

By 2031, a 130-kilometer network is to be created that will provide cyclists with safe and direct routes across the city. At least 50 kilometers of this network are the result of the “Safe Bicycle Routes for Zurich” citizens’ initiative.

However, nearly six years after the referendum, only 5.36 kilometers have been completed.

"The bicycle isn't the biggest player in Zurich"

For City Councilwoman Simone Brander, it is clear why the expansion of the VVR is progressing so slowly: “We are, in fact, facing legal challenges in many places that are delaying progress. That’s part of life in a country governed by the rule of law.”

To date, 74 objections or requests for reconsideration have been filed against the preferred routes by a total of 838 people.

Currently, just under 24 kilometers of VVR are blocked due to objections to the respective road construction projects or requests for reassessment of the respective amended traffic regulations.

"We are indeed facing legal challenges in many places that are delaying progress," said City Councilwoman Simone Brander. Image: zVg

An appeal all the way to the Federal Supreme Court could delay a project by up to eight years, according to City Councilwoman Brander. “As soon as a Federal Supreme Court ruling on the priority bike routes is issued, this should speed up implementation.”

According to the City of Zurich’s Legal Department, no case involving priority bike routes has yet been decided by the Federal Supreme Court. However, several cases are pending in the lower courts.

Added to this is the complex planning involved in a VVR: deliveries, school routes, public transportation routes, emergency access routes, landscaping, and accessibility must all be taken into account simultaneously. Every balancing of interests must be justified in such a way, says Simone Brander, that it would hold up in court.

Expansion of priority bike routes is progressing slowly

"In Zurich, bicycles aren't the biggest player in the transportation system," says Yvonne Ehrensberger, executive director of Pro Velo Canton Zurich. The city has certainly made efforts in recent years to improve the situation for cyclists. Nevertheless, the assessment by Pro Velo—the politically independent association for the promotion of bicycle traffic—is mixed.

Two bike-priority routes are working well. On a third route, however, cyclists are regularly obstructed by cars during rush hour. “The authorities have not yet implemented an effective solution,” criticizes Yvonne Ehrensberger.

She also calls for a faster pace of implementation. She argues that the benefits of a connected VVR network are barely noticeable to many cyclists as long as only individual sections are completed.

City Councilwoman Brander sometimes feels insecure

"Our stated goal is for all cyclists in Zurich to be able to get from A to B safely and as directly as possible," says Simone Brander.

As part of the “bike to work” campaign, the head of the Department of Public Works and Waste Management regularly rides her bike to her office in the municipal building. She says she feels unsafe on her bike especially in places where “I have to share the limited space with cars because there are no bike lanes.”

According to Yvonne Ehrensberger, this is one of the fundamental problems: “The infrastructure for cyclists in Zurich is very inconsistent.” Many bike paths end abruptly or are only loosely connected to one another—in many places, the bike infrastructure resembles a patchwork quilt.

It has now been five years since Zurich’s voters approved the priority bike routes by a margin of over 70 percent. KEYSTONE

Historically, bike lanes were often created wherever space was available, according to Ehrensberger. For a long time, bicycles were considered part of road traffic and belonged on the roadway.

Where there was no space available for this, cyclists were redirected to sidewalks or other shared paths with pedestrians.

This has led to conflicts in many places. Especially in a densely built-up city like Zurich, this model reaches its limits because there is simply not enough space on many shared paths.

Priority routes are more than just “roads painted green”

The city of Zurich is now trying to address this problem with the VVR. The idea is that cyclists should use neighborhood streets as much as possible, away from the heavy car traffic on the main thoroughfares.

Simone Brander explains: “On priority bike routes, cyclists generally have the entire width of the roadway at their disposal and have the right of way over other road users on intersecting streets. The speed limit is 30, and through traffic is prohibited.”

On paper, this sounds like a great idea. But putting it into practice is proving difficult.

"Basically, Zurich is still a city that relies on public transportation": Yvonne Ehrensberger, executive director of Pro Velo Canton Zurich. Pro Velo Zurich

While the city cites objections and legal proceedings as the main causes, Pro Velo sees the reasons as more broad-based. “The biggest obstacle is often the status quo,” says Yvonne Ehrensberger. As soon as existing conditions are set to change—for example, by removing traffic lanes or parking spaces—resistance arises.

Added to this are the political framework conditions: If traffic capacity is reduced on a state highway, this must be done in accordance with the so-called Anti-Traffic-Jams Articleof the Zurich Cantonal Constitution, this must be compensated for elsewhere.

This makes implementation particularly difficult for projects that eliminate traffic lanes in favor of bike lanes. A recent example: The dispute between the city of Zurich and the canton over temporary bike lanes on Neumühlequai and Walchestrasse.

Why Winterthur Is a Role Model

Zurich would like to become a cycling-friendly city. While cities such as Amsterdam, Copenhagen, and even Winterthur have consistently invested in bicycle traffic over the past decades, the city on the Limmat is still in the early stages of this transformation.

"In Winterthur, cycling has been a more integral part of everyday life for years, and the city invested in cycling infrastructure early on," says Yvonne Ehrensberger. "As a result, there are also more people who cycle regularly."

Added to this is the car-free old town, where pedestrians and cyclists have significantly more space.

"Zurich is still a city that relies on public transportation"

It’s no secret that Zurich isn’t (yet) a bike-friendly city. So it’s no surprise that Ingwar Perowanowitsch features the city on the Limmat in his documentary “Cycling Cities” does not count Zurich among Europe’s exemplary cycling cities.

In his film, the German filmmaker sets out to discover what makes a city bike-friendly and what conditions are necessary to drive the transportation transition and sustainable urban redevelopment.

"Zurich certainly can't keep up with Amsterdam, Copenhagen, and the like yet," Simone Brander admits.

At the same time, she remains optimistic: “But I can assure you of one thing: We do our best every day and are working hard to expand the bicycle infrastructure. Perhaps Mr. Perowanowitsch would like to visit us in a few years for the second part of his documentary.”

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Yvonne Ehrensberger expresses her assessment more cautiously: “Fundamentally, Zurich remains a city that relies on public transportation.” While bicycle traffic is gaining in importance, the city mostly relies on pragmatic and comparatively simple measures. “As a result, grand visions and bold projects have struggled to gain traction so far.”

Meanwhile, the city points to the numerous improvements that have been quickly implemented since 2020 by the so-called Velo-Express Team. These include one-way streets that have been opened to two-way traffic, new bike parking spaces, adjusted traffic signals, and optimized road markings.

Zurich, a City for Cyclists—Just a Dream?

It remains to be seen whether the goal of at least 50 kilometers of car-free bike-priority routes by 2031 will be achieved. Simone Brander says, “I am convinced that we will achieve this goal in accordance with the referendum.”

For many cyclists, however, what matters most in the end may not be what was decided on paper—but whether, in a few years, they will actually be able to ride safely, directly, and without any gaps right across Zurich.

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