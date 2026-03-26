Yasmine Bourgeois (left) next to the Schwyz FDP member of parliament Petra Gössi. Archivbild: Keystone

The tight housing market in Zurich is also affecting female politicians: Yasmine Bourgeois is unable to find an apartment in the city and is giving up her seat on the municipal council. The FDP sees this as a structural problem.

Dominik Müller

No time? blue News summarizes for you FDP politician Yasmine Bourgeois resigns from the Zurich municipal council shortly after the renewal election.

She has not found a new home in the city and is therefore unable to take up her seat.

The FDP sharply criticizes Zurich's housing policy. Show more

FDP politician Yasmine Bourgeois was elected to the Zurich municipal council on March 8 with a brilliant result. Now she is already stepping down. The reason is curious: she can no longer find an apartment in the city.

Due to family circumstances, she had to look for a new apartment at short notice - and was unable to find one in Zurich, according to a press release from her party. In future, she will live in Ebmatingen (municipality of Maur) and will therefore not be able to take up her seat.

"The city of Zurich, its well-being and its people are close to my heart. It is therefore difficult for me to leave the municipal council and city politics," Bourgeois is quoted as saying in the press release. However, she wants to remain politically active - for example on education issues at cantonal level.

Former JFS president moves up

The FDP is sharply critical: Zurich is increasingly developing into a city in which even the middle class no longer finds a place. The current housing policy is reducing supply and slowing down investment.

Bourgeois' last municipal council meeting is on April 15. She will be replaced by Brenda Mäder. The former president of the Young Liberals Switzerland now works as a business development director in the private sector.

Bourgeois has been a member of the municipal council for the FDP since 2018 and has made a name for herself in education policy in particular. According to the press release, she fought against the "leveling" of elementary school and advocated for more quality and efficient use of resources.

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