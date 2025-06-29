Palestinians in East Jerusalem: Israeli settlement projects have been criticized internationally for years. (symbolic image) Picture: Keystone

A Zurich foundation has provided funding to the Elad organization in Israel. Elad is known for the expulsion of Palestinian families. A Swiss music label is also associated with the foundation.

No time? blue News summarizes for you According to SonntagsBlick, the Zurich-based Rosengarten Foundation is said to have transferred around 450,000 Swiss francs to the Israeli settler organization Elad.

The organization is accused of displacing the Palestinian population under the pretext of archaeological work.

Whether the foundation was aware of these accusations remains an open question. The foundation refers to its compliance with Swiss law and the purpose of the foundation. Show more

The Zurich-based Rosengarten Foundation has provided financial support to the Israeli settler organization Elad, which is active in East Jerusalem, as reported by SonntagsBlick.

Elad is accused of pursuing a political agenda to displace the Palestinian population under the guise of archaeological projects in East Jerusalem.

According to "SonntagsBlick", the foundation is run by the bosses of Musikvertrieb AG, who also represent artists such as Sina, Marc Sway and Luca Hänni.

450,000 francs for "current use"

The foundation is said to have transferred at least 450,000 francs to the Elad organization two years ago. At the request of the SonntagsBlick, the Zurich Rosengarten Foundation does not wish to comment on whether it was aware of Elad's activities.

According to documents available to "SonntagsBlick", the money was transferred with the note "current use".

The foundation emphasizes that its support is in line with the purpose of the foundation and in accordance with Swiss law. The Swiss Federal Supervisory Authority for Foundations (ESA) only checks compliance with the statutes.

If a violation of international law is found, this could have consequences, the ESA told SonntagsBlick.

