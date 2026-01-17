The Zurich High Court has sentenced the man to therapy and a custodial sentence. Keystone

A 63-year-old man who repeatedly sexually assaulted young people on the train has been sentenced by the Zurich High Court.

A 63-year-old man who sexually harassed numerous young men on the train has been sent to prison. The Zurich High Court has sentenced him to therapy behind bars and a prison sentence.

The Tamil man always used the same tactic for his assaults: he would sit down next to a teenager traveling alone on the train from Zurich to Olten or Aarau and put his jacket over his lap so that the teenager's lap was also covered. Under this cover, he grabbed the minor's penis.

One of the teenagers went into shock and disgust. He did not know whether it had disturbed the young man, the accused told the High Court. "He didn't say anything."

The Zurich High Court sentenced the notorious sex offender to 3 years and 2 months' imprisonment for sexual assault, sexual acts with a child and sexual harassment. However, the prison sentence will be postponed in favor of inpatient treatment.

"Occasionally wanting to touch young men"

This means that the man must first undergo two years of therapy for his sexual disorder before serving his sentence. After prison, he will also be banned from the country for five years. With its ruling, the High Court confirmed the sentence handed down by the Zurich District Court last year.

At the high court trial, the accused admitted that he "occasionally felt like touching young men". In order to prevent further assaults, he was now also prepared to take medication that would inhibit his sex drive. Many people have suffered from the incidents. "The victims, my three children, my wife."

Lawyer criticized attempts at therapy

The 63-year-old was also open to therapy. However, previous attempts have had little effect: the man already has three previous convictions for a whole series of identical assaults and reoffended during his probationary period.

His lawyer criticized these earlier attempts at therapy. There was no interpreter present. Moreover, "the problem" only existed when his client was traveling by train. The lawyer found outpatient therapy and then a prison sentence of 20 months appropriate.

According to the lawyer, the expulsion from the country should also be waived. The defendant repeatedly emphasized how much he loved Switzerland and wanted to stay here.

The verdict is not yet final. It can still be appealed to the Federal Supreme Court.